Nina Agdal Shows Off Cleavage In Unzipped Running Bodysuit She Describes As A ‘Convertible Thirst Trap’

Nina zipped up the skintight garment in the selfie video.

Nina Agdal demonstrated how an athletic garment was a “convertible thirst trap” in a video that she shared with her 1.6 million Instagram followers on Monday.

The 28-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model filmed herself inside her bathroom, where she stood before a large mirror. Nina was rocking a skintight Nike Air running bodysuit like those worn by track and field athletes. The garment clung to her body like a second skin, showing off her slender thighs and tiny waist. The stretchy legs extended down a few inches over her upper thighs, accentuating her thigh gap.

The bodysuit was a dark blue shade reminiscent of the color of denim. It featured an allover white Nike Air print and large branding on the left leg, including the company’s iconic swoosh logo. The front featured a zipper, which Nina wore pulled down as low as it would go. This created a plummeting neckline that almost reach her navel. The open front exposed a considerable amount of cleavage, as well as a swath of her flat stomach.

Nina accessorized her sporty look with a pair of small silver drop earrings and bangle bracelets on her left wrist. Her dark blond hair was pulled up in a ponytail.

The Danish model held her phone in her right hand to film herself as she used her left hand to tug on the back of the “comfortable” bodysuit. She then grabbed the zipper and yanked it up, converting the plunging neckline into a crewneck.

Nina stood in front of a shower with beige-and-ivory checkered tiles. There were two wooden chairs covered with clothing behind her, as well as an open toilet. The bathroom’s floor was covered with gray-and-white checkered tiles. A large window let in plenty of natural light, and there was a star-shaped wall sconce on each side of the mirror.

The music that played over the video was a snippet of the remix of the Miguel song “Adorn” featuring Wiz Khalifa.

Nina’s post has racked up over 46,000 likes so far. Her followers flocked to the comments section to share their feelings about her revealing clip, and they used a number of flattering adjectives to describe her appearance.

“Wow!! Such an incredibly beautiful and stunningly gorgeous lady,” said one fan.

“May be your best work,” read another rave review.

“This is the content that Instagram was made for,” a third person chimed in.

“Yeah. This was sexy and funny at the same time,” a fourth admirer remarked.

When Nina rocks a look that knocks her fans’ socks off, it’s often a skimpy swimsuit. Last month, she posed in a lilac bikini that was a big hit on Instagram.