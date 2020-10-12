Kate Bock Flaunts Her Jaw-Dropping Slim Figure And Sun-Kissed Skin In Sultry Bikini Photos

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model Kate Bock showcased her slim figure in a set of bikini pictures on Instagram in her latest October 12 update. In the post’s caption, Kate mentioned that today was her “last day worshipping the sun” before embracing the cooler temperatures that the fall season brings.

In the first photo, Kate kneeled with her quadriceps pointed at an angle away from the camera on what appeared to be a large cushioned chair. Her hands rested gently on the inside of her thighs as the white coverup shirt she had on fell down half of her left arm. Kate gazed into the camera while she maintained a neutral expression on her face. Her sandy blond hair was parted down the middle and fell down both shoulders while covering a small portion of her face.

Kate’s sun-kissed skin glowed and was accentuated by the lighting her photographer caught. She rocked a gray bikini top with thin straps that hugged her slim shoulders. The model’s sculpted midsection was prominently displayed in the picture.

In her second pic, Kate gave her 726,000 followers a closer look at her tanned skin and stunning figure with a selfie that showed only her body and not her face. Her right hand rested on the edge of her shirt, she pulled open the top to capture her body as her opposite hand held the phone to take the shot.

The 27-year-old flaunted a little bit of cleavage and well-defined abs in her gray swimsuit. The bottoms of the suit, which were not visible in the previous picture, matched her top and featured a thin waistband. The model’s white, oversized shirt fell off her right shoulder as she rolled up the long sleeves to her elbow. She also wore a pair of sunglasses that were attached to a diamond-studded chain that she wore around her neck, alongside two other necklaces. She also accessorized with multiple rings on her fingers.

Kate’s fans went crazy over the sizzling photos she shared, and quickly racked up nearly 100 comments in under an hour after the post went live.

“Stunning,” one person simply remarked.

“A stunningly beautiful lady,” another follower complimented.

“Beautiful,” a third fan stated, as they added multiple heart and fire emoji to their comment.

This marks the second Instagram update in a row in which Kate displayed her sculpted physique in a bikini. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, before Kate celebrated Canada’s Thanksgiving holiday, she posted a mirror selfie while dazzling in a leopard-print suit. The photo has accumulated nearly 20,000 likes and numerous comments that shower Kate with love and admiration.