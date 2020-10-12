Anne Winters Shows Off Her Booty In White Thong Panties & Knee-High Boots On Instagram

Anne tagged her location as Beverly Hills.

13 Reasons Why Star Anne Winters showed off a ton of skin in a new Instagram upload on Sunday, October 11. The actress flaunted her assets while serving up a sultry look for the camera.

In the steamy pic, Anne looked like a total smokeshow as she posed in a pair of white thong panties. The lingerie exposed her bare booty and accentuated her lean thighs in the process.

She added a light-colored crop top with gold ring embellishments. The shirt clung tightly to her chest and boasted thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. A hint of her flat tummy could also be seen in the shot.

She accessorized the style with a denim jacket that matched her top, and a pair of white heeled knee-high boots with fringe down the sides.

Anne stood with her backside toward the camera. She had her shoulders pulled back and her back arched as she stood with her legs apart. She looked over her shoulder with a seductive expression on her face with her lips parted.

In the background of the pic, a hardwood floor was visible. A dark blue backdrop and a tall green plant could also be seen. She geotagged her location as Beverly Hills, California.

She wore her long, blond hair parted to the side. The locks were styled in voluminous curls that cascaded down her back.

Anne’s over 1 million followers couldn’t seem to get enough of the post, and showed their appreciation by clicking the like button more than 43,000 times in less than 24 hours after it went live on the platform. Her supporters also flocked to the comments section to leave over 370 messages during that time.

“Great outfit I like the boots. You look amazing!” one follower stated.

“You are STUNNING, hope you post makeup tutorials someday!!!! Cuz I absolutely love your makeup too,” remarked another.

“You’re on fire girl,” a third user wrote.

“Woow you look absoluty [sic] Beautiful,” a fourth comment read.

The actress has recently been vying to play the part of iconic singer Madonna in a new film about her life. She’s gone as far as to dress up like the popstar through the decades, and fans have been going wild over the uncanny resemblance.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Anne recently shared a black and white shot of herself dressed as Madonna while smoking a cigarette and going topless in bed. That shot was also a popular one among her followers. To date, it’s reeled in more than 30,000 likes and over 370 comments.