Angeline Varona Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In A Teal Bikini For New Instagram Video

On October 9, Angeline Varona shared another tantalizing update with her 2.6 million Instagram followers. The Latina model took to the popular social media platform to show off her killer curves in a tiny teal bikini that left little to the imagination.

In the video, Angeline was seen poolside, flaunting her bodacious body and ample assets. She posed front and center as she ran her fingers through her hair, pulling her locks to hang over her shoulders. The next part of the clip showed a close-up look at the new Bang Energy drink surrounded by lime.

At one point, the babe was seen sitting on her legs on a big, cushioned sunbed. Her thighs were slightly spread, as she played with her tresses and tugged at her bottoms. She also gazed at the camera and gave the videographer a big smile. The next segment showed Angeline opening the energy drink, taking a sip, and tasting the brand-new Key Lime Pie flavor.

Towards the end of the reel, Angeline was seen applying sunblock on her leg, further tempting her viewers with her physique and cleavage.

Angeline wore a skimpy bikini set that exposed plenty of skin. The top featured fully-lined triangle-style cups that were cut so small, her bust was hardly contained. Notably, a hint of her underboob was on display from certain angles. The garment’s plunging neckline exposed a nice view of her decolletage.

She sported the matching thong that boasted a low-cut waistline. The cut accentuated her taut stomach and flat abs. The waistband clung high to her slim waist, highlighting her curvy hips. The high-cut design also displayed plenty of skin and helped emphasize her lean thighs.

Angeline accessorized with her favorite name necklace, a ring, and stud earrings. The influencer left her highlighted hair down and styled in loose waves. She let the long strands fall over her shoulders, with the rest cascading down her back.

In the caption, she wrote something about the product, focusing on its “transcendent flavor.” She also urged her followers to follow Bang Energy and the brand’s CEO.

As of this writing, the share has been watched over 69,300 times. It also earned more than 19,000 likes and over 320 comments. Hundreds of her avid supporters flocked to the comments section, showering her with compliments about her figure. Several other followers also praised her beauty.

“Your hair looks so pretty,” one of her fans wrote, adding a heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

Another follower also commented that she looked like a “Real-life Pocahontas.”

“Such an amazing spokeswoman!!” added a third admirer.