Vanessa Hudgens Is A ‘Black Widow’ In Stunningly Spooky Halloween Costume

Vanessa Hudgens geared up for the spooky season with a chillingly chic shot of her wearing a dazzling Elvira-style costume, which she shared with her 39.2 million followers. In her caption, she called the costume “The Black Widow.”

The 31-year-old “made some Halloween magic” by posing against a deep red background and standing tall in a long, black gown. The dress had a ’50s-style silhouette, with an extremely cinched waist and a plunging, V-cut neckline, which showcased Vanessa’s ample cleavage. The frock jutted out dramatically at her hips to exaggerate her curves, elegantly falling to the floor and covering her feet.

The star appeared to be caught in a spider web positioned right behind her, which encompassed the outfit and her arms, falling down her front in several strands.

To complete the look, Vanessa wore a black wig, pulling up sections on the top of her head in numerous round coils. Curls on the lower half of the wig fell all around her shoulders, enveloping her arms in concert with the strands from the web.

The High School Musical actress gave off a serious “vibe” with her pose, holding her arms out at her sides and coiling her hands up in a witch-like manner. She also had a frightening look on her face, with her eyes wide open and her mouth agape to expose her gleaming white teeth.

Halloween might be Vanessa’s favorite holiday. The actress has been posting numerous images of herself in various costumes and outfits to celebrate the fall holiday. As The Inquisitr reported, The Princess Switch star recently posed in a skintight latex catsuit as well as a sexy skeleton outfit. Vanessa shared both photos on Instagram adding a black-and-white filter, emulating a ghostly aesthetic.

This latest costume post was an immediate hit with her fans, as more than 129,000 likes and over 420 comments poured in within an hour after it went live. Many supporters shared their admiration for the look in the comments section while others simply commented with various themed emoji, like spiders, webs, and jack-o’-lanterns.

“Absolutely stunning[,] love this whole team & can’t imagine anyone more perfect for this shoot,” wrote one user, adding red heart and spider emoji to their post.

“AMAZING!!!! YES. YES. YES!!” gushed another admirer, expressing their love for the post in all caps.

“This is so major,” commented a fan.

“OMG! [T]his amazing art just proves we really need you as a villain in a [H]alloween movie,” added one person.