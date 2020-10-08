Rita Ora Goes Topless Underneath Checkered Blazer

Rita Ora took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself. The British celebrity is no stranger to showing off her outfits via the social media platform and opted for a revealing number for her most recent post.

The “I Will Never Let You Down” hitmaker stunned in an oversized blazer jacket with a small checkered print all over. Ora went topless underneath, which helped display her decolletage as well as her cleavage. She scraped back the majority of her long blond hair and sported a funky swirl across her forehead with her locks.

The 29-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first pic, Ora was captured in front of a plain backdrop. The former America’s Next Top Model judge gazed directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression and her lips slightly parted.

In the next slide, the entertainer was photographed closer-up in a beauty shot. She was snapped fairly side-on and showcased a hint of her profile while Ora stared at the camera with her mouth open.

In the third frame, she rested both arms beside her while she looked down.

In the fourth and final snap, Ora tilted her head up and showed off her jawline while closing her eyes.

For her caption, Ora mentioned the weather and stated that she was praying for the rain to stop.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 72,000 likes and over 560 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 16 million followers.

“You look fabulous in anything you wear,” one user wrote, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“Rita my darling, you are a beauty,” another person shared.

“This is enough Beauty for a week for me @ritaora, any more Beauty from you would overwhelm me my love… Just awesome.. kisses,” remarked a third fan.

“Wow. Gorgeous, pure and simple,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience with her choice of clothing is nothing new for Ora. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a black leather shirt with long sleeves, which were rolled up slightly. Ora paired the ensemble with a corset-style top of the same color with a leather bodice and pointy cups. She completed the look with leather shorts that featured a large jeweled design on the left leg. Ora sported her long blond locks in a wet style and rocked acrylic nails. She accessorized herself with numerous necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and a gold watch.