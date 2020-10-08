Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Pose For Extremely Racy Vogue Italia Photoshoot To Mark Wedding Anniversary

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin posed for a series of extremely risqué photos for the October edition of Vogue Italia, The Daily Mail reported. The photoshoot, which marked the loved up duo’s second wedding anniversary, showed the intense chemistry between the pair.

In one of the latest photos released from the shoot, Hailey straddled her pop star husband, who posed with his forehead resting on his right hand. She rocked a form-fitting red latex dress, which hugged every curve and perfectly showed off her toned body. The sexy garment was paired with transparent red stockings, and matching high heels which featured ribbons that were tied into a bow around the model’s ankles. Hailey’s hair was left loose in a tousled blond bob for the photo, as she shot the camera a sultry look.

Justin sat with his legs spread out on the blue floor as he shielded his eyes from the camera. He wore dark trousers with a crease running down the center, and opted to go shirtless to show off the myriad tattoos that dot his torso.

Another newly released shot was even more risqué. The young married couple were captured in a clinch on a street, with both of them wearing black trousers and neither sporting a top. Justin hugged Hailey close to him using his right hand, while his left hand grasped her pert derriere. Hailey wore super-high heels in a patent black, which ramped up the sex appeal of the image.

Nicholas Hunt / Getty Image

A third photo saw the pair lie on a crumpled purple sheet, as Hailey showed off her toned stomach in eye-catching lingerie. The pretty model’s attention-grabbing look consisted of neon green stockings and pale blue heels, paired with an oversized fur coat, and black briefs. As Hailey gazed at the camera with an aloof expression on her face, Justin peered at his wife with his mouth slightly open, seemingly in awe.

As The Inquisitr reported, the glam photoshoot was not the only way the celebrity couple marked the two-year anniversary of their wedding, which took place on September 13, 2018. On the day itself, Justin shared a short but heartwarming video to his Instagram. In the relaxed clip, Hailey could be seen smiling as she lip-synced to the song “Never Call Me” by pop singer Jhené Aiko featuring Kurupt.

“2 years today @haileybieber.. xoxo,” he captioned the post, alongside a kissing face emoji. You can see the post here.

According to the publication, the power couple were officially married in a New York City courthouse, before they held a more traditional wedding for family and friends in South Carolina a year later.