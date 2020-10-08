Jenna Dewan Poses In A Nude Bikini In Her Bathroom To Encourage Fans To Vote

The star flaunted her post baby body in a barely there two-piece.

Jenna Dewan wants her fans to vote, and she showed some skin in a bikini to prove it. Seven months after giving birth, the former World of Dance host and Step Up actress revealed her flawless post-baby body in a new photo posted to Instagram as she joked she’d bounced back so quickly because she made sure she was registered to vote.

The Wednesday, October 7, upload showed the mom of two posing in her bathroom with her hands on her head. She flaunted her taut tummy in a nude two-piece, made up of a crop-top style top with straps that appeared to fasten behind her neck.

She paired it with matching low-rise bikini bottoms that sat well below her navel to show off her enviable abs.

Jenna had her brunette hair straight and down, cascading over her right shoulder. She accessorized with a gold necklace and rings and stood in front of a marble shower with a towel hanging off a glass panel.

In the caption, she told her 6.2 million followers that several people had asked her about her health and fitness routine after welcoming her second child, son Callum, on March 6. She used her platform to encourage others to make sure their voices are heard in the upcoming election.

Jenna also tagged Lisa Rinna and Zoe Kravitz. The former recently posed in a bikini on Instagram as she encouraged her followers to vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, while the latter shared a makeup-free photo of her clear skin and teased that her skincare routine was voting early for the Democratic Party candidates.

Plenty of fans flocked to the comments section to share their praise and political views.

“A girl who knows how to get her point across. Yasssss mama,” one person wrote with several strong arm emoji.

“NOW THAT YOU HAVE OUR ATTENTION,” another wrote in all caps with three clapping hands and three crown emoji.

“FIYA!!!” a third wrote with three fire symbols.

Jenna’s latest upload has received more than 167,600 likes and over 2,600 comments.

The star previously gave fans a look at her fit post-baby body 11 weeks after giving birth.

In May, she shared a sizzling snap of herself soaking wet in a swimming pool with her daughter, 7-year-old Everly, who she shares with her former husband Channing Tatum.

Jenna sizzled in a black one-piece with sheer panels across her torso and wore purple goggles. She pulled a kissy-face for the selfie while Everly splashed around behind her.