Daisy Keech Smooths Sunscreen Across Her Pert Booty In Thong Bikini Bottoms

Daisy Keech promised her 5.2 million Instagram followers on Wednesday afternoon that she was ready for the change in seasons, but her most recent update in sunny Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, appeared otherwise. The stunning fitness model shared a series of four snaps in which she wore a revealing ensemble and seductively applied sunblock to her body.

Over 30,000 fans expressed their delight that she was still embracing a beachy vibe by hitting the “like” button in the first 20 minutes after the post was uploaded.

Daisy stood facing the camera with her enviable backside. The photographer sat below her to take the shots, and the upward angle of the camera accentuated the rounded shape of her derriere.

She held a plastic bottle of what appeared to be Hawaiian Tropic sunscreen and smoothed it over her rear end, at one point going under the straps of her bathing suit.

Daisy wore a string bikini bottom paired with a cotton, cap-sleeved crop top. Both pieces were an identical shade of deep chocolate brown that beautifully complimented her fair complexion.

The bottoms featured a thong design that exposed lots of bare booty. A tiny triangle of fabric rose up between her cheeks and rested on the small of her back, which connected to sets of long strings that tied in bows on either side of her hips. The ends of the strings dangled against the outside of her thighs.

The shirt ended just below her bust, and the outline of her breasts beneath the lightweight fabric indicated she was not wearing anything else.

Daisy placed her legs apart from one another and arched her back as she lotioned-up. In all but one of the photos, her head was turned over her right shoulder, toward the camera. The position of the sun spilled golden light across her delicate features and highlighted her ample assets.

Her long, platinum mane was parted in the center and styled straight. It fell halfway down her back and seemingly blew in a gentle ocean breeze.

As indicated by a report by The Inquisitr last weekend, it appears that Daisy has been in Mexico for the better part of the week. Her location was not geotagged in the Instagram share, but Daisy flaunted her killer bikini bod on her hands and knees with a nearly identical tropical backdrop. She let her hair spill across her shoulders in wild curls and likened herself to a little wild animal. To date, the post has racked up over 555,000 likes.