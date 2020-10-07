Kim Kardashian Lounges Barefoot In Bra Top & Joggers From Her Skims Range

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to update her fans with a number of new snapshots of herself. The successful businesswoman has launched some new clothing for her Skims range and is using the social media platform to model the items. The 39-year-old treated her followers to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, Kardashian stunned in a cream bra top that displayed her decolletage and toned stomach. She wrapped herself up in a zip-up hoodie and completed her outfit with joggers of the same color. Kardashian went barefoot for the occasion and showed off her pedicured toes. The reality star styled half her dark wavy hair down and the rest in a high ponytail.

Kardashian was snapped sitting on top of a rectangular surface with her feet raised and toes hanging off the corner. She left the hoodie unzipped and gazed down while lifting one hand to the front of her hair.

In the next slide, Kardashian was captured on a small leather chair with her phone placed in between her feet. She zipped her hoodie halfway and accessorized herself with a thin necklace. Kardashian raised one knee and linked both her hands together while staring at the camera lens.

In the fourth and final frame, she was caught touching her ponytail while on her phone. Kardashian looked fixated at her screen and rested her elbow on the leather arm of the seat.

For her caption, she announced her new Waffle line is available in four different colors in a variety of sizes on the brand’s website.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 762,000 likes and over 4,100 comments, proving to be very popular with her 189.7 million followers.

“Love the outfit yass,” one user wrote.

“Kim we love the hair and skims OMG!!” another person shared.

“So smart sooo Beautiful,” remarked a third fan.

“Just gets better and better,” a fourth admirer commented.

