Lindsay Lohan Goes Braless In Plunging Sweater, Rocks Sheer Dress In Sexy Instagram Share

Lindsay rocked many different looks in the post.

Lindsay Lohan rocked many sexy looks for her latest Instagram update on Wednesday morning. The Mean Girls star looked stunning as she opted for a much different hairstyle while showing some skin.

In the first set of photos, Lindsay rocked a red and white striped sweater with sparkling sequin detailing. The garment boasted long sleeves and square shoulders. The actress went braless under the garment, which included a plunging neckline that flaunted her ample cleavage underneath.

In the first photo, Lindsay drifted away from her usual long, red locks, and wore her hair short and blond. The mane was styled in messy strands that blew in the wind as she stared into the camera. The second shot featured her with her arms raised at her sides and her head tilted back with her eyes closed.

In the third pic, Lindsay wore a black garment with purple sparkles as she gave a smoldering look into the lens. She lifted her chin upward and parted her lips.

The next slide featured her wearing a sheer, black dress with flowing sleeves. Her long, lean legs were spotted under the material. She also appeared to rock some knee-high boots. She got down on all fours as she posed in the sand and looked back at her feet.

The final snap featured Lindsay wearing a dark off-the-shoulder top that showed off her chest. She tilted her head to the side and wore a pair of dark sunglasses on her face. She also added some gold bracelets on her wrist.

Lindsay’s over 8.6 million followers immediately began to respond to the post by clicking the like button more than 23,000 times within the first 30 minutes after it was published to her account. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 260 messages during that time.

“Can’t wait for your new album,” one follower wrote.

“STUNNING OMG IM SCREAMING,” another declared.

“Probably the only good thing that happened in 2020,” a third user quipped.

“Your print work has always been so stunning,” a fourth person commented.

The actress has been teasing some new music on social media for the past few months. She’s previously released two studio albums, which spawned hits such as “Confessions of A Broken Heart,” “Over,” and “Rumors.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lindsay posted a gorgeous black and white cover art over the summer. The photo depicted her staring into the camera with her hair tumbling around her face and a dark hat on her head. To date, that post has raked in more than 106,000 likes and over 1,500 comments.