Lady Gaga Shows Off Her Incredible Bronzed Body While Wearing A Tight White Bikini

Lady Gaga went full glam in her most recent Instagram upload on Monday night. The Oscar-winning singer promoted her latest makeup release while showing off her incredible body in a scanty bikini.

Gaga looked smoking hot as she rocked a white two-piece that perfectly complemented her bronzed skin. The top tied in the front and boasted short sleeves that flaunted her toned arms. It also fell off of her shoulders and gave fans a peek at her ample cleavage in the process.

The matching bikini bottoms were cut high over her curvy hips and clung tightly to her petite waist while revealing just a bit of her thighs and highlighting her round booty in the process. Her flat tummy could also be seen in the shot.

Gaga accessorized the style with multiple rings on her fingers and some long, ombre nails. She also flashed some of her tattoos as well.

Gaga posed in front of a tan backdrop. She had her body turned to the side and her back arched. She pushed her booty out and twisted her torso so that she could give a smoldering stare into the camera. She rested both of her hands at her midsection.

Her long, powder blue hair was parted in the center. The locks were styled in loose curls that were pushed over one of her shoulders.

Gaga’s over 44.3 million followers went wild for the post, clicking the like button more than 1.8 million times within the first 13 hours after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also flooded the comments section with over 14,000 messages about the snap during that time.

“YOU ARE GORGEOUS INSIDE AND OUT,” one follower declared.

“I love every single thing about you. You are not only so beautiful to look at, but your soul radiates beauty and love,” another declared.

“Can we just take a second to praise lady Gaga today, a third user wrote.

“Looking this good should be illegal,” a fourth person commented.

The singer doesn’t appear to have any qualms about showing off her stunning figure in her online snaps. She’s often seen sporting sexy tops, tight pants, and skimpy shorts, and more in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lady Gaga recently piqued the interest of her followers when she opted to go casual and cute while wearing a tight black crop top and a pair of nude sweats. That photo was also a huge hit among her fans. It’s reeled in more than 1.9 million likes and over 19,000 comments to date.