Jade Grobler Goes Topless For Risqué New Instagram Post

Jade Grobler shared a risqué post today with her 1 million Instagram followers. The Australia-based model treated fans to a smoking-hot snapshot of herself as she posed topless and wore nothing but a skimpy bikini bottom.

The saucy snap showed Jade posing beachside in nothing but her thong. She stood on a rock with her toned backside directed to the camera. The left side of her body was also seen, which displayed a glimpse of her sideboob. She placed her hands over her ample chest to cover her nipples.

The babe looked over her shoulder and gazed into the camera.

While she stayed under a shaded area, her tanned skin still appeared glowing in the shot. The ocean coming up to shore and the blue sky comprised her stunning background.

She only wore a dark red bikini bottoms. The waistband was made up of strings, and it clung high to her waist, accentuating her hips. The thong design showcased her pert derriere, which made many viewers happy.

The bombshell’s brunette locks were wet from swimming. Her tresses were untied, and the long strands cascaded down her back. She sported her favorite black string bracelet with her barely there attire.

In the caption, Jade wrote something about the new Untamed Roamer issue. She also tagged the online magazine’s Instagram page in the post.

In less than 24 hours of being published on the social media platform, the newest addition to her page gained more than 17,700 likes and 190 comments. A lot of her online admirers dived into the comments section and wrote compliments. Most of them raved about her insanely toned figure, while some others praised her beauty and flawless complexion. Countless other followers didn’t have a lot to say, but still wanted to chime in, dropping a combination of emoji instead.

“You are God’s gift to humanity. Men and women alike are in awe of your incredible beauty. Your body is also well-proportioned,” one of her fans wrote.

“Oh girl, you are on fire!!! You picked the right color of swimwear. Red looks great on your skin tone. You are amazingly hot,” gushed another admirer, adding a trail of flame emoji.

“I think you are a mermaid lost on land. You magically appeared to lure all men with your astounding looks,” added a third social media user.

In a recent report by The Inquisitr, Jade tantalized her fans with yet another sizzling post. She uploaded a photo where she rocked a green bikini set that flaunted her chiseled abs and lean physique. As of this writing, the previous share has accrued above 27,000 likes and 330 comments.