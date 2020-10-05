Jordyn Jones Flaunts Her Amazing Physique In Tiny Bikini For Bathroom Photo Shoot

Jordyn Jones is showing off for fans, yet again. The 20-year-old actress and singer took to Instagram to share some racy images of herself rocking a string bikini in a bathroom photoshoot.

Jones shared the revealing images on Monday, which showed her standing in front of a bathroom mirror with her cell phone obscuring her face and her well-toned body on full display. She faced the camera in the first shot, giving her 6.3 million followers an up-close view of her flat stomach, her well-toned arms, and her gorgeous legs in the tiny swimsuit. She tilted her head slightly to the side with one eyebrow raised, and her blonde hair flowed to her shoulder.

In the second photo, Jones stood facing the wall to give her followers a side view of her fit figure. With the phone still in front of her face, Jones appeared to flash a small smile.

The pictures were a hit with fans, racking up close to 100,000 likes and plenty of compliments both for Jones and her choice of swimsuit.

“Please more photos of you with this bikini!!” one fan wrote.

“You look absolutely freaking stunning,” added another.

Others wished they could have gotten a glimpse of the back of her swimwear.

“couldn’t get better than this except if she did a 180 pose too,” a fan commented.

The actress, singer, dancer, and social media star is no stranger to flaunting her physique online. Her social media feed features a number of revealing images of her posing in skimpy outfits including another one shared on Sunday, which can be seen here. In that snap, Jones posed outside with friends while wearing the same swimwear seen in the bathroom shots.

Though she shares racy glimpses of her incredible figure frequently, Jones has also shared messages of body acceptance and has tried to break through the illusions that social media can create. In a post from earlier this summer, the 20-year-old showed off a pair of mirror selfies in which she wore a tiny, animal-print bikini. In the caption of the Instagram post, Jones explained that a small change in clothing position can make someone appear different. She encouraged her fans to love themselves and their bodies.

“here’s a photo of me taken in the same minute, even the same pose. the only difference is i moved the position of the swimsuit. not everything is as it seems on instagram. every body is beautiful. don’t be down on yourself because of how you see others look just switch up your poses,” she wrote.