Lauren Dascalo Nearly Loses Her Tiny, Nude One-Piece In Thoughtful Instagram Post

Lauren Dascalo nearly flashed the camera in a sexy Instagram share over the weekend. In the photo on her feed, the fitness guru rocked a nude one-piece with the strings untied as she posed under the evening sun. Her tight swimwear did nothing but favors for her assets and certainly drove fans wild.

The camera captured Lauren sitting on a tan-colored outdoor couch decorated with red patterned pillows. Behind her, the reflection in a window showed an awning and a palm tree as bright sunlight washed over the scene. The golden rays bounced off the model’s tan skin and gave her a radiant glow.

Lauren’s swimsuit featured a tan layer of fabric with what looked to be another black, white, and orange layer on the other side. A string could be seen dangling against her body as she held the suit in place with one hand. Still, much of her breast was on display.

The babe’s chiseled abs were visible beneath the clingy material. Meanwhile, the lower half of the one-piece had high cuts that came up above her hips and hugged her curvy figure. Her shapely thighs were fully exposed.

Lauren accessorized her outfit with a silver bracelet on one wrist and her blond hair was styled in loose waves. She appeared to be wearing a partial ponytail, held together by a yellow and white ribbon. A few strands were left out to frame the model’s face.

Lauren sat on the edge of the cushions with her back arched in a way that accentuated her hourglass figure. She popped out her chest and pursed her lips at the camera as she flashed bedroom eyes.

In the caption, Lauren wrote about balancing the good days with the bad.

The post was liked more than 15,000 times. It also received 300 comments in under a day, mostly from fans who showered Lauren with compliments.

“Glowing and looking more gorgeous than ever,” one fan wrote with a shine emoji.

“Lucky girl and you pull that color off so well,” another user added.

“Be still my beating heart you look more stunning than ever,” a third person agreed.

“Need your help! my jaw dropped and I can’t pick it back up,” a fourth follower joked.

Lauren has definitely been slaying her Instagram game of late, and her fanbase has noticed. In a video last week, the model explored the jungle as she sported a cleavage-baring giraffe-print bikini. That clip garnered more than 135,000 views.