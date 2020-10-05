Kami Osman Goes Topless & Covers Herself With A Tiny Straw Hat In Scorching Hot Update

Social media star Kami Osman sent the pulses of her 856,000 Instagram followers racing after she treated her followers to a steamy shot where she went topless. The influencer rose to fame after being dubbed the “Canadian Kim Kardashian.”

Osman protected her modesty by holding a straw hat across her chest to cover up her assets. For her bottoms, she wore a pair of bikini bottoms in a classic brief cut. The cream hue of the bottoms accentuated the model’s golden tan. It also included a knit pattern throughout the fabric, adding a little visual interest to the garment.

In addition to the straw hat, Osman accessorized with two gold chain necklaces that were layered on top of each other. She also sported a large statement ring on her right hand in addition to a matte eggshell manicure.

Osman styled her hair into a voluminous blowout, and her shiny brunette locks were windswept by the sea breeze. The influencer posed by sitting on her shins — which had the effect of getting sand along her thighs. She held the hat with her right hand while tried to tame her tresses with her left. She completed the photo by giving fans a sweet yet sultry smile.

Behind her, the ocean waves and light blue sky offered a stunning backdrop.

The picture appeared to be a throwback shot, as a time stamp along the side suggested that it was taken on May 15 of this year. Osman had previously posted a similar photo to Instagram around that time, which showed the swim set in full. The location in that update was geotagged as Malibu in California.

Fans went wild over the sultry update and awarded the shot over 10,000 likes and around 80 comments.

“That’s one lucky hat!!!” teased one lovestruck fan, emphasizing the joke with several besotted face emoji.

“Queen of Goddesses,” raved a second, adding a red lip symbol.

“Remove the hat and post it on Twitter,” cheekily suggested a third, referencing Twitter’s laxer policies in allowing nudity.

“Everything about this shot is gorgeous. The smile, the hair, the sandy legs and the crashing waves. How are you this perfect??? Can we like please switch lives?? Pretty please??” begged a fourth, concluding the comment with two heart-eye faces and a perfection hand symbol.

This is not the first time this fall that Osman has dropped jaws while modeling swimwear. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, the influencer wowed her fans after modeling a revealing cut-out bathing suit and floor-length duster. The steamy update earned close to 25,000 likes.