Carmen Electra Covers Bare Bust With Full-Length Lace Gloves: ‘U Can Leave Your Hat On’

Carmen Electra shared a dazzling display of her assets on Friday evening, thrilling her 1.2 million Instagram followers. She looked strikingly gorgeous wearing nothing more than a pair of accessories in the simple beauty shot. The post garnered over 6,500 likes in the first few hours after it was uploaded.

Carmen wore a black felt hat with a wide, floppy brim that she pulled seductively over one eye with her right hand. A bright yellow spotlight streamed across the hat from the upper left corner of the photo frame, illuminating the edges of her shoulder and forearm.

She also rocked a pair of opera-length gloves featuring black floral lace. The netted fabric was more transparent in some sections, allowing glimpses of her pale skin to peek through. She displayed an oval onyx and silver ring on her pinkie finger.

Carmen posed facing the camera. She dipped her chin down and gazed directly from beneath the brim of her head wear with a sultry expression.

She reached her left arm across her chest to cover her bare bust. Her sideboob was cradled in the crook of her wrist, leaving an alluring shadow of demarcation along her rib cage, and her fingers stretched over her right breast.

Carmen’s honey-colored hair was tousled in messy waves that framed her striking features and cascaded over her shoulders.

Carmen’s caption seemingly referred to the title of a song originally highly associated with a famous striptease in the 1986 movie 9½ Weeks, featuring actress Kim Basinger, which enhanced the racy vibe of the image.

Carmen can be seen skillfully recreating the scene in a clip from Baywatch on the television series’ YouTube channel.

Carmen’s Instagram followers flooded the comments section to convey their adoration for the buxom bombshell. Many opted to use series of various emoji to express their feelings. The standard hearts, flames, and kisses were most prevalent in this post, although multiple bomb symbols also dotted the page.

“Very beautiful and breathtaking and gorgeous Carmen Electra,” gushed one fan.

“You are so beautiful I don’t have words to describe it,” raved a second person.

“Maybe so but I’ll always tip mine to you Sweetheart,” sweetly declared a third follower, who emphasized their affection using a pair of pink hearts.

“Your Beauty is like fine [wine]! It only Gets better as it ages!!!” exclaimed a fourth fan, who used a symbol to represent the beverage and then followed the comment with a bevy of other emoji.