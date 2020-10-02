Jennifer Lopez, 51, Sizzles In White Crop Top & Jeans As She Goes ‘Back To Basics’

Jennifer Lopez treated her Instagram followers to a sexy shot of herself as she went back to the basics, and her fans appeared to love the simple look.

Jennifer, 51, stood indoors near a large pane glassed window that showed green trees and sunlight outside. A wooden floor and various pieces of furniture were also visible in the area. She sat on the edge of a black director’s chair, and heads with wigs sat on a table behind her.

However, the focus of the shot was the singer. Jennifer wore a short-sleeve loose white t-shirt that revealed an expanse of her incredible, toned abs. The mother of two paired the top with medium wash, high-waisted jeans that buttoned just below her flat navel.

The “Let’s Get Loud” songstress posed with her arms lifted and held her hands behind her head. The position showcased her muscular biceps and drew attention to her fabulous hair. She wore her long, highlighted brunette locks in soft waves that fell over both shoulders from a trendy center part past her nipped-in waist. Jennifer accessorized with large gold and silver bangle bracelets on each wrist.

The actress stared into the camera with a fierce look in her beautiful brown eyes, and she kept her full pink lips closed.

Jennifer’s followers shared a lot of love on the post. In less than an hour, more than 851,000 Instagram users hit the “like” button, and nearly 7,300 took the time to leave a positive comment, with many choosing the flame emoji to express themselves.

“Babe, you are anything but basic!!! Super hot. Love you,” gushed one devotee who included several red heart emoji.

“J-Lo, you are looking younger than me, and I’m 22. You’re so next level infinite! Girl, you are smoking hot,” a second follower joked, adding several laughing crying smilies.

“It’s the body for me! Every time I go to eat some junk food, I see a pic of JLo…And immediately put it down lol,” suggested a third Instagram user along with a crown, flame, and red heart-eye emoji.

“Gosh, I want to look as good as you! You’re absolutely beautiful, and I admire you! You are such a beautiful mother, wife, and person that I had never met,” a fourth enthused, including several flames.

Jennifer frequently updates her account with hot photos of herself. The Inquisitr previously reported that she showed off her chiseled abs in a cropped hoodie and also modeled two other outfits in different settings.