Kyra Santoro Shows Off Her Pert Derriere In A Skimpy Bikini On Instagram

American model Kyra Santoro went online on Thursday, October 1st, and treated her 790,000-plus followers to a sultry, throwback snapshot.

In the pic, Kyra rocked a skimpy burgundy-colored bikini which left little to the imagination. It consisted of a tiny top which she teamed with equally small bottoms to showcase her pert derriere. The risqué ensemble also drew attention to her slender waist, smooth back, and her long, lean legs.

Kyra, who rose to fame after gracing the pages of renowned publications like Maxim Mexico, Seventeen Magazine, Elle and the 2016 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, wore her brunette tresses in soft, romantic waves, letting her locks cascade over her back and shoulders.

The picture was captured at the runway of a fashion show. To strike a pose, Kyra turned her back toward the camera. She held a daisy flower in her mouth and flashed a smile.

In the caption, Kyra wrote that the picture was captured before the coronavirus lockdown when things were normal. She also informed users that her sexy ensemble was from the online beachwear retailer, Frankies Bikinis.

Within four hours of going live, the snapshot amassed more than 12,000 likes. Besides, many of Kyra’s ardent admirers took to the comments section and shared close to 140 messages in which they praised her incredible figure, pretty smile, and her sense of style.

“I remember loving you and being so drawn to you in this show before I ever even KNEW you,” one of her fans commented.

“Oh wow, you’re the cutest human being alive!!” chimed in another user, adding a heart-eyed emoji to the comment.

“Being this pretty and cute shouldn’t be allowed. You make the rest of us look meh,” a third follower wrote.

“You look absolutely gorgeous, I can’t even. That’s the best booty I have ever seen,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “beautiful smile,” and “what a babe,” to let Kyra know how much they adore her.

Aside from her regular followers, many models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation and support, including Brooks Nader, Pia Muehlenbeck, Lexi Wood, and Duda Castro.

