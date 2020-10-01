Olympic Gymnast Nastia Liukin Celebrates The Start Of October In A Skimpy Black Bra & Tight Pants

The 30-year-old declared October 'the best month of the year.'

Nastia Liukin kicked off the new month with a sizzling new Instagram post that has her fans talking for more reasons than one. The Olympic gymnast celebrated “the best month of the year” by showcasing her phenomenal physique in a revealing ensemble, while also treating her 1 million followers to an adorable snap of her sweet dog Harley.

The upload included a total of two slides, the first of which captured the 30-year-old as she gazed at her reflection in a round mirror. She brought both arms up behind her head, seemingly to adjust her short platinum locks that were gathered into a messy ponytail. She looked ready to embrace the cooler temperatures ahead in a chic, fall-inspired ensemble that perfectly suited her slender frame.

Nastia looked as gorgeous as ever in the casual outfit, which included an oversized gray cardigan from designer Dannielle Bernstein’s WeWoreWhat clothing line. The ribbed knit had baggy sleeves that fell loosely over the athlete’s toned arms and bunched up slightly around her torso. It appeared to have a series of buttons down the middle, however, the athlete opted to leave them all unfastened to show off the skimpy black bra she wore underneath the garment. The lingerie fell low on her chest, exposing an eyeful of cleavage to give her look a sexy and seductive vibe. Fans were also treated to a look at her flat tummy and abs, much to their delight.

Nastia also sported a pair of black pants with a high-rise waistband that accentuated her trim waist. The bottoms appeared to have a skinny cut, as they clung tightly to her curvy hips and sculpted thighs. They also featured silver zippers for a metallic accent that popped against the dark fabric.

In the spirit of Halloween, the gymnast also gave her online audience a treat in the second slide of the upload. Rather than another shot of herself, Nastia shared an adorable photo of her dog Harley, who was clad in a bright orange jack-o’-lantern costume.

Fans were thrilled by both Nastia and Harley’s social media appearance, awarding the upload more than 2,000 likes within less than one hour of going live. Several followers took to the comments section as well to share the thoughts on the duo of photos.

“You look beautiful Nastia!” one person wrote.

“Hot,” praised another fan.

“Nastia serving October looks>>>>,” a third follower remarked.

“Love the pumpkin costume,” added a fourth admirer.

Nastia has certainly been embracing some of the fall trends lately, especially during her recent vacation to Montana. In another snap from the trip shared to her Instagram page on Tuesday, the blond beauty channeled the hit series Yellowstone as she rocked a chambray blouse and tight jeans along with a black cowboy hat. That look proved to be another hit, amassing nearly 6,000 likes to date.