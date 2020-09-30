Rachel Ward Soaks Up Some Sun In A Knit Bikini: ‘For The Love Of Crochet’

Rachel Ward is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her adoring fans. The model returned to her account on Wednesday to show off her phenomenal figure in a skimpy swimwear look that sent temperatures soaring on her page.

The image was snapped at Felisia Beach in Algarve, Portugal, per the geotag, where Rachel was seen relaxing outside and soaking up some sun outside of what appeared to be her hotel. She sat at the edge of a cozy lounge chair, stretching one of her lean legs over the edge of the cushion while bending the other at the knee. She adjusted her trendy rectangular sunglasses over her eyes and wore an alluring expression on her face as she gazed off into the distance.

As for her look in the snap, Rachel opted for a sexy knit bikini from Fashion Nova that hugged her killer curves in all of the right ways. The crocheted two-piece included a high-neck top with a flirty scallop fit snugly over her chest, defining her voluptuous assets. It had thin straps that offered a look at her toned arms and shoulders and cut off just below her bust to show off her flat midsection and chiseled abs in their entirety.

The British beauty sported a pair of matching bottoms that were equally as flattering. The piece boasted a high-cut design, allowing Rachel to flaunt her long, lean legs and curvy hips as she worked the camera. It also featured the same scalloped design on its waistband. It sat just below her navel to accentuate her trim waist and taut stomach.

Rachel added a number of accessories to give her scanty look a bit of bling, included a stack of silver bangles and gold hoop earrings. She also had a large woven tote bag next to her on the chair, as well as a pair of white Hermes sandals.

One hour proved to be plenty of time for the model’s 620,000 Instagram followers to show her latest update some love. The post has racked up more than 4,000 likes within the short period of time, as well as dozens of comments and compliments.

“Wow wow wow,” one person wrote.

“Sizzling hot,” praised another fan.

“Love this bikini, you look amazing! Xox,” a third follower gushed.

“What an incredibly sexy photo,” added a fourth admirer.

Rachel seems to impress her fans no matter what she wears in her posts. Yesterday, the star caused a stir on the social media platform when she flaunted her lean legs in a neon green miniskirt and sheer crop top. That look proved to be another hit, earning nearly 14,000 likes and 252 comments to date.