Laura Sanchez H Looks Super Hot In A Revealing Black Swimsuit

On Tuesday, September 29, Colombian model Laura Sanchez H went online and shared a very hot picture on her Instagram page to send temperatures soaring.

In the snapshot, Laura sizzled in a black, one-piece swimsuit which left little to the imagination of the viewers. It featured thin straps and a plunging neckline that showed off a glimpse of cleavage. The ensemble featured two cutouts on the sides and one large one in the middle which drew attention to her taut stomach.

The sexy garment also boasted a long tie on the waist and a high-cut leg opening which put her well-toned thighs and legs on full display.

Laura wore her brunette tresses down, letting her locks fall over her back. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a pair of large hoop earrings, a chain necklace, and multiple bracelets. She also wore a ring in one of her fingers. That apart, she accessorized with an animal-print hat and a pair of dark sunglasses to ramp up the glam.

The photoshoot took place on a boat, during the daytime. The distant view of some trees and the lake could be seen in the background.

To pose, Laura knelt on the deck of the boat, atop a white towel. She touched her hat and lifted her chin. The hottie slightly puckered her lips as she looked away from the camera.

Within five hours of posting, the picture racked up close to 50,000 likes. In addition, several of Laura’s ardent admirers flocked to the comments section and shared about 440 messages in which they praised her amazing figure, pretty facial features, as well as her incredible sense of style.

“You look absolutely phenomenal. This is too much for my eyes!!” one of her followers wrote.

“Wow, so pretty. You are surely from another world,” chimed in another fan, adding a heart-eyed emoji to the comment.

“Damn, as usual, looking totally gorgeous and spectacular!” a third user wrote.

“Definitely the most beautiful woman in this world. I love you, Laura,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “pure perfection,” “angel,” and “so unique,” to let Laura know how much they adore her.

Aside from her regular fans and followers, many other models and Instagram notables also liked and commented on the picture to show appreciation, including Laura Sagra, Daniela Arango, Juanita Gomez, and Yanita Yancheva.

On September 6, Laura teased her admirers with another steamy photograph in which she rocked a skimpy white bikini. It included a tiny, bandeau-style top which perfectly hugged her curves. To date, the pic has amassed more than 85,000 likes and 950 comments.