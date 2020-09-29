Brittany Matthews Is Pregnant, Expecting A Baby With Patrick Mahomes: ‘Taking A Small Detour To The Wedding’

Brittany Matthews is pregnant! The fitness enthusiast is expecting her first child with her fiance, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. Matthews made the exciting announcement on Instagram, sharing a sonogram photo with the world.

“Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding,” Matthews captioned the photo set.

In her first picture, Mahomes stood behind Matthews as he wrapped his arms around her while he rested both hands gently on her stomach. The quarterback gazed down and smiled at the black and white photo of the ultrasound Matthews held.

Matthews looked elegant while wearing a white strapless dress that featured full length sleeves. Her wavy sandy blond hair fell down on both sides of her chest. Similar to her financé, the fitness influencer looked down at the picture that she held carefully and flashed a full smile for her 640,000 followers.

The second shot captured the couple smiling as they looked directly into the camera this time. The two were positioned exactly the same as the initial picture. Mahomes sported a light pink fitted t-shirt with a pair of distressed blue jeans. To accessorize, he included a silver watch around his left wrist.

To complete her ensemble, Matthews wore a couple of silver chains around her neck, large hoop earrings, a few bracelets, and also flaunted her impressive engagement ring.

The couple appeared to take the snapshots in a forrest of some sort, as there were multiple trees, green bushes, and small white flowers in the backdrop.

Over 5,000 followers made their way into the comments section of the post to express their excitement for the announcement of the new baby.

“Yesss!!!! Love you and so excited for this sweet little baby!!!” one person stated.

“So so so excited for you guys!!!!! Love you!!!!” another follower exclaimed.

“Omgg!!! Congratulations I’m so happy for you both,” a third fan commented, as they accented their words with a row of heart emojis.

A slew of other celebrities left words of excitement about the news as well, including Nastia Liukin, Katy Hearn, and Kayla Nicole.

Mahomes also shared a sweet photo to his Instagram page, which you can see below.

Matthews had recently sparked rumors of a newborn being on the way based on recent video she shared, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. While she was promoting the new Harmony Collection from Balance Athletica, which included multiple skintight articles, many of her followers speculated that they spotted a small baby bump in some of the videos angles.