Carrie Underwood Shows Off Her World-Famous Legs In A Pair Of Sporty Purple Tights

Country music superstar Carrie Underwood showed off her world-famous legs for her latest Instagram post on Tuesday morning. The singer looked comfy and casual as she revealed in the caption of the post that she was working on new designs for her clothing line.

In the stunning shot, Carrie looked smoking hot as she opted for a pair of clingy purple tights. The leggings fit snugly around her tiny waist and curvy hips as they hugged her long, lean legs tightly.

She paired the bottoms with a white knitted sweater. The top boasted long sleeves that clung to her muscled arms, but featured a more relaxed fit around her torso. She accessorized the style with a pair of white sneakers.

Carrie posed in what appeared to be a closet for the shot. She stood next to a metal rack with multiple clothing items hung on it. She held a black sports bra in her hand as she looked it over. In her other hand she carried a laptop computer.

She pushed her hip to the side slightly and tilted her head for the shot as she wore a pensive expression on her face. Towards the bottom of the pic, an area rug placed on a hardwood floor, and multiple pairs of sneakers were visible.

She wore her long, blond hair parted to the side. The locks were styled in loose waves that cascaded over her shoulders.

Carrie’s over 9.8 million followers seemed to fall in love with the snap, clicking the like button more than 11,000 times within the first 22 minutes after it was published to her account. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 100 remarks on the pic during that time.

“LOVE the purple and fall colors!” one follower wrote.

“The new Album is so AMAZING Carrie!!!!!!!!!” another gushed.

“You are Absolutely Gorgeous,” a third social media user stated.

“All my exercise clothes are CALIA BY CARRIE,” a fourth person admitted.

The singer doesn’t usually shy away from showing off her incredible figure in her online snaps. She’s often photographed rocking tight jeans, sexy dresses, and clingy workout gear in her uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Carrie recently delighted her followers when she posed at Target while wearing a pair of hip-hugging jeans and a black and white top, as well as a sparkly black face mask. That upload also proved to be a hit among her fans. To date, it’s raked in more than 461,000 likes and over 4,300 comments.