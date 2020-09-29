Katrin Freud Flaunts Her Toned Thighs In White Lingerie

Ukrainian Playboy model Katrin Freud, who is also known as Ekaterina Sergeeva on social media, went online on Tuesday, September 29, and wowed her 1 million followers with a hot lingerie picture.

In the pic, Katrin rocked a white bra-and-panties set which perfectly accentuated her figure. The crop-style bra boasted a low-cut neckline which showed off a glimpse of cleavage. It featured a broad, black waistband with the logo of Voyage Lingerie printed over it. It also included black panels on the neckline and the bodice.

Katrin teamed the bra with high-waisted, thong-style bottoms which not only drew attention to her taut stomach but also flaunted her toned thighs and her pert derriere.

The hottie wore her blond tresses down, letting locks fall over her back and arm. In terms of jewelry, she only opted for a silver barbell in her navel.

Per the geotag, the pic was captured at the Jumeirah Beach Residence, an upscale neighborhood in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The photoshoot took place outdoors, during the daytime.

Katrin stood next to a white wall. Some plants and a building could be seen in the background.

She shared two snaps from the shoot. In the first pic, she struck a side pose and stuck her booty out. The hottie rested her elbow on the wall and touched her hair. She turned her gaze away from the camera and parted her lips to pull off a very seductive look. In the second image, she stood straight, kept a hand on her waist, and touched her forehead. She also sported a pout.

Katrin added a caption in Russian, and according to Google Translate, she wrote about some concoctions and drinks which can assist with weight loss.

Within an hour, the post garnered more than 5,500 likes. Besides, many of Katrin’s fans took to the comments section and shared about 150 messages in which they praised her amazing figure and pretty looks.

“How do you always look so fab?” one of her fans commented.

“Wow, babe!! Looking so, so gorgeous,” chimed in another user, adding multiple fire emoji to the comment.

“Damn, girl. You represent my body goals! Such a hot figure,” a third admirer remarked.

“Indescribable beauty!!! You look stunning, adorable, and gorgeous, as always,” a fourth follower wrote.

Aside from her regular followers, many other models also liked and commented on the snapshots, including Andreane Chamberland, Gayana Rubin, and Eva Zuk.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, on September 27, Katrin teased her followers with another sultry photograph in which she rocked a very revealing, leopard-print top paired with denim bottoms. The risqué garment put her enviable cleavage on display.