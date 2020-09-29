Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter, Sistine, Flaunts Her Hot Bod In A Strapless Top & Drink In Hand

Sylvester Stallone’s daughter, Sistine, took to her Instagram account on Monday night to share a brand new update with her adoring fans. The model flaunted her hot bod as she served up some sassy looks for the camera.

In the pics, Sistine looked like a total smokeshow as she wore a tiny strapless top. The white shirt fit tightly around her ample bust and boasted a sweetheart neckline that gave fans a peek at her cleavage.

The garment also clung to her slender waist and flashed her muscled arms and shoulders in the process. She added a pair of matching white bottoms to the ensemble. The pants hugged her hips. She accessorized the style with multiple gold chains around her neck.

In the first photo, Sistine sat at a wooden table with a drink in her hand. She placed one arm at her side as the other tilted her glass towards her face. She arched her back and rolled her eyes upward. The second shot featured her in a similar position, but with her eyes looking down at her drink.

On the table next to her a vase filled with pink, purple, and white flowers could be seen. In the background, some other people enjoyed drinks as string lights and tall trees were also visible.

She wore her long, sandy blond hair parted in the center. She had the top of her mane pinned back behind her head and styled the locks in loose strands that tumbled over her shoulders.

Sistine’s over 1.4 million followers didn’t waste any time showing their support for the post. The photos garnered more than 57,000 likes within the first 15 hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also flooded the comments section with nearly 400 messages.

“You are the cutest tonight! The most radiant of love! Nothing else,” one follower gushed.

“You’re a superstar,” another wrote.

“Wow Beauty!!! Plz marry me,” a third comment read.

“Pristine Sistine,” a fourth user stated.

The model doesn’t seem to be shy when it comes to showing off her flawless figure in her online pics. She’s often seen rocking racy bathing suits, teeny shorts, and tight tops on her timeline.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sistine recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she posed in a barely there green bikini as she soaked up some sun at the beach. In the caption, she told her fans that her tan lines were “unreal.” To date, that post has racked up more than 106,000 likes and 900 comments.