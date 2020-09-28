Normani Slays Fans In Crop Top & Strappy Heels

Normani took to Instagram to update fans with numerous new snapshots of herself and it’s safe to say the upload made an impression on her followers.

The “Dancing With A Stranger” hitmaker stunned in a gray crop top with no sleeves. The garment that displayed a hint of her decolletage was paired with high-waisted light gray jeans that fell down to her ankles. Normani wrapped herself up in a cream blazer jacket and opted for brown strappy heels that showcased her pedicured toes. She accessorized with a couple of necklaces, a number of rings, and hoop earrings. Normani opted for a small black handbag with a long strap while keeping her nails short for the occasion. She tied back her dark hair and looked very glam for the photographs.

The 24-year-old treated her followers to four images with one upload.

In the first shot, the former Fifth Harmony member was snapped from a higher angle while she laid down on a wooden floor. Normani stretched one leg out and raised her left hand to the side of her slicked-back locks. She gazed over to her right and showcased her stunning side profile.

In the next slide, Normani was captured from head-to-toe in front of a plain white wall. The singer parted her legs open and linked both her hands together. She tilted her head to the right slightly and stared directly at the camera lens with a soft expression.

In the third pic, Normani shared a close-up snap from the thighs-down that showed off the detailing of her bag and painted toes.

In the fourth and final frame, she bent forward with her hands on her knees.

The former Dancing with the Stars contestant left her post without a caption. However, that didn’t seem to bother her 5.9 million followers.

“OMG SO BEAUTIFUL. I Love You Mani,” one user wrote, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“A literal goddess,” another person shared.

“Sighs you look gorgeous,” remarked a third fan.

“Thank god for your fashion sense carrying me over until you drop music,” a fourth admirer commented.

Having an impact on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Normani. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she looked sensational in a white Adidas crop top that featured thin black straps and the brand’s iconic logo on the front. Normani completed her outfit with shorts, socks, and lace-up sneakers of the same color. She sported her dark shoulder-length hair in a high ponytail and proved that she knew how to rock athleisure wear.