Casey Costelloe Flaunts Cleavage & Toned Abs In An Itty-Bitty Bikini: ‘Happy Monday!!’

Casey Costelloe brought the heat with her latest Instagram share. The model sent temperatures soaring as she showcased her killer physique in a tantalizing snap while wishing her 777,000 followers a good start to their week, as it is already Monday where she lives in Australia.

Casey was seen sitting at the edge of a large field in the image, which a geotag indicated was captured in Newcastle, New South Wales. She stretched one of her lean legs out over the curb while bending the other one at the knee and gazing at something out of the frame with a huge smile on her face.

Though there did not appear to be a beach or pool in sight, the social media star was dressed for a dip in the water in nothing more than an itty-bitty bikini from Andi Bagus that left little to the imagination. The skimpy two-piece included a halter-style top with a unique color scheme that included three separate strips of materials — one green, one black, and one with a leopard-print design. It had thin, stringy straps that were tied tightly around her neck, offering fans a peek at her toned arms and shoulders. The swimwear also boasted a plunging neckline that exposed an eyeful of cleavage, giving the shot a seductive vibe.

Casey also sported a pair of matching bottoms that were equally as risque, if not more. The garment covered up only what was necessary of her lower half, leaving her curvy hips and lean legs completely exposed. It also featured a thin waistband that was tied high up on her hips in dainty bows that drew eyes to her taut stomach and chiseled abs.

A woven bag sat on the ground next to Casey as she worked the camera, while a studded bangle bracelet on her elbow gave her barely there look a hint of bling. She also sported a straw hat on top of her blond tresses, which whipped messily around her head in the wind. It appeared to be a particularly strong breeze, as the model had to grasp the brim of her headwear on both sides to keep it from flying away.

Fans were hardly shy about showing the new addition to Casey’s Instagram page some love, with dozens flocking to the comments section to shower the star with compliments.

“You are a work of art,” one person wrote.

“Smoking hot,” praised another fan.

“You’re so beautiful, gorgeous, candy-sweet, and incredibly fit,” a third follower gushed.

“Perfection,” added a fourth admirer.

The post has also racked up over 5,600 likes within nine hours of going live.