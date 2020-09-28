Jasmine Sanders Shows Off Toned Midriff In Casually Beautiful Instagram Series

Jasmine Sanders shared a stunningly cool photo series to her Instagram feed on Sunday, giving fans a casual update that was utterly sexy.

The Sports Illustrated cover star is often known for her tantalizing snaps or colorful shares, but for this photo set, she was stripped down in a black crop top and skintight jeans. The top ran up high around her neck and cut off at her shoulders, showing off her toned arms and baring her sleek midsection. The jeans were a dark blue color and hugged tightly around her hips.

Jasmine pulled her honey-blond locks slicked back into a low chignon. She wore two gold rings and two small gold hoops to accessorize the look. She also displayed her tattoos on her left inner arm and wrist.

For the first in the series of four images, Jasmine shared a close-up of herself staring seductively over her right shoulder, with her mouth closed. The second upload showed the 29-year-old standing and displaying her full figure, with her arms up over her head and her left hand grabbing the wrist of her right.

In the third photo, a close-up shot gave Jasmine’s 4 million followers a treat of her striking green eyes, which were staring directly at the camera. The fourth image featured Jasmine head-on, as she sat on the ground and crossed her right leg over her left, casually crossing her arms on top of her knees.

The series quickly gained appreciation from fans after being posted, with over 17,600 likes and 120 comments. Many commenters raved about the beautiful star, leaving numerous crown and heart-eye emoji to show their appreciation. Other people were dazzled by the simplicity of the shots, noting Jasmine’s natural beauty.

“Effortlessly beautiful,” one user stated.

“Bella… BELLA,” exclaimed a fan.

“How are you even real just wow,” another follower wrote.

“Bella Golden Barbie!!!” an admirer commented.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Jasmine is no stranger to showing off her incredible abs. In a recent post, Jasmine wore a two-piece outfit that adequately displayed her midriff as she posed with her hip cocked and her golden curls flowing. The print on the ensemble was red, green, and mustard yellow florals and foliage, with the long-sleeved top tying up under her décolletage.

She also sported a pink snakeskin-print string bikini top underneath.