Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa Flaunts Killer Curves In Hot Pink Bikini

Social media influencer Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa sent plenty of hearts racing around the world on Sunday, September 27, when she uploaded a revealing new video for her 12.2 million Instagram followers.

The 22-year-old bombshell was recorded on a lush property for the footage, which was paired to a song called “La Toxica,” by Farruko. Jailyne took center stage as she walked through a shallow pool of water that was lined with cacti plants. She walked up to the camera in a slow pace, then walked away, putting her backside on show, much to her audience’s delight. In another part of the clip, the model posed from her left side as she propped her left leg up on the pool’s surrounding. She wore a sultry pout on her face throughout the entire video.

Jailyne’s long raven hair looked to be styled straight as it was pulled back into a ponytail that cascaded down to her lower back.

The model flaunted her killer curves in a vibrant and skimpy bikini. The pink-and-black top featured two thin straps that tied around her neck and midriff, highlighting her slim waist. The garment’s tiny triangular cups featured cutouts in the front that gave way to a massive view of cleavage, drawing the eye to her bosomy chest.

The scanty thong bottoms accentuated her curvy hips and displayed her bodacious derriere. The high-waisted side-straps called attention again to her flat core.

In the post’s caption, the stunner promoted Clover, an online dating application, telling followers to click on the “link in bio” if they were tired of being single.

Sunday’s content was met with an ample amount of support from social media users, accumulating more than 26,000 likes and 176,000 views in less than one hour after being uploaded. More than 300 fans also vocalized their admiration in the comments section, praising Jailyne about her famous figure, her good looks, and her bathing suit.

“Damn that body is banging,” one Instagram user wrote, adding a heart-eye, fire, and clapping-hand emoji to their compliment.

“Jailyne, so much beauty wrapped up in one woman,” a second fan chimed in.

“You’re so beautiful Jailyne, hope you’re doing ok. I’m sending love,” gushed a third admirer.

“The power that is just in your presence is enough for me,” a fourth individual proclaimed, filling their comment with red-heart and heart-eye emoji.

The model has shared many bikini-clad shots of herself to Instagram this week. Just on September 25, she stunned fans in a yellow-and-black animal-print bikini while hanging out in a yellow McLaren.