Phoebe Tonkin Shows Off Sideboob In Floral-Print Bikini While Stretching Out On A Surfboard

Phoebe wore a cute crocheted hat with her skimpy swimsuit.

Phoebe Tonkin looked smoking hot while sunbathing on a surfboard. The 31-year-old Australian actress thrilled her Instagram followers on Saturday when she treated them to a set of two photos that were snapped during her trip to the beach.

Phoebe took a page from one of her former costars on The Vampire Diaries, Nina Dobrev, by showing off her incredible bikini body on the image-sharing platform. Both brunette stars possess an allure that has made them just as popular on social media as they are on the screen. Phoebe’s Instagram popularity was proved by the 200,000-plus likes that her photos amassed during the first two hours they were live on her account.

The Originals actress was pictured soaking up some rays. She had on a black bikini that featured a white floral ditsy print. Her two-piece included a classic triangle top with sliding cups. Phoebe wore them slid far enough inward to show off a tantalizing glimpse of sideboob. Her matching briefs had stretchy side straps that were pulled up so that they rested over her hipbones. Phoebe’s swimsuit was a Matteau design, and she made sure to tag the label.

Phoebe also rocked a distinctive white cap. The crocheted sun hat had an adjustable soft brim that was rolled up to leave the actress’ face exposed to the bright sunlight. She identified her headwear as a She Made Me creation. She accessorized with two bangle bracelets on her left wrist. One was smooth silver, and the other was encrusted with glittering jewels. Both featured small rectangular clasps.

The Secret Circle star was photographed lying on a black textured surfboard that provided a barrier between her body and the sand. However, it was slightly dusted with the substance. In the first image that she shared, she placed her left hand on her flat stomach, and she covered part of her face with her right. She laughed and closed her eyes as her photo was snapped.

In her second shot, she kept her right eye covered with her hand. She turned toward the camera and peeked at her photographer with her left eye as she smiled. Both of Phoebe’s photos included a view of waves crashing on the shore, a clear blue sky, and a long expanse of ocean.

Phoebe’s followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts about her post. A few of them mentioned the mermaid character that she played in the TV series H2O: Just Add Water.

“Cleo no don’t get close to the water you know what happens,” quipped one fan.

“My fav mermaid,” read a remark that included a heart-eye emoji.

“Stealing the sunshine,” a third admirer wrote.

“Seeing you happy makes me happy,” A fourth fan added.