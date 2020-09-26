Valeria Orsini Flaunts Curvy Figure In Cheetah-Print Bikini

Internet sensation Valeria Orsini once again stunned her 4.3 million Instagram followers on Saturday, September 26, when she uploaded a revealing shot of herself bikini-clad.

The 30-year-old — who is of Italian, Colombian, and Puerto Rican descent — was photographed at the beach, as the sky and the ocean were visible behind her. Valeria was centered in the frame as she struck a sexy pose. She stood facing front on a large rock with one hand on her head, and the other on her thigh. She propped one hip out and bent her left leg to further highlight her curves. The model emanated a sultry energy as she wore a pout on her face and glared directly into the camera’s lens.

Her long, highlighted blond locks, which featured dark roots, were styled in unkempt waves that cascaded down her back and over her shoulders. Her nails were also perfectly manicured with a white polish that stood out against her tanned skin.

Valerias showed off her curvaceous physique in a cheetah-print bikini top that tied around her neck and back. The swimsuit garment’s minuscule triangular cups gave way to a massive view of cleavage, and just a hint of underboob, drawing the eye to her bosomy chest.

She paired the top with matching bottoms that also displayed her hourglass figure. The scanty briefs’ side straps were tied into bows around her hips and called attention to her chiseled midriff.

In the post’s caption, Valeria shared some words with her followers, telling them when they “focus on the good, the good gets better.” She also revealed that her bikini was designed and produced by Lotus Couture, a Miami-based boutique.

Valeria has promoted Lotus Couture on her Instagram account on many occasions. On September 16, she shared a post in which she rocked a pink cut-out dress by the brand that left little to the imagination.

Valeria credited Gabriel Gonzalez as the photographer behind Saturday’s shot.

The jaw-dropping photo gathered more than 12,000 likes since being uploaded just two hours ago, proving to be popular with admirers. More than 250 users commented on the post to vocalize their positive thoughts on the model’s form, her appearance, and her tiny bathing suit.

“Super beautiful and hot as always,” one individual wrote, adding a string of red heart, fire, and heart-eye emoji.

“Extremely hot and sensuous, lovely slim body and awesome curves,” chimed in another admirer.

“Beautiful and sexy leopard,” a third fan asserted.

“You look smoking hot, beautiful and lovely,” a fourth user added, following their sentence with a pink-heart emoji.