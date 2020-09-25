Carrie Underwood’s Duet With Her 5-Year-Old Son Isaiah Leaves Fans In Tears

Little Isaiah made his singing debut on his mom's first Christmas album.

Carrie Underwood had a very special duet partner for her latest song. The country music superstar dropped her latest music release, her first Christmas album My Gift, at midnight today (September 25) and there’s one track in particular that instantly had fans in tears.

Carrie teamed up with her 5-year-old son Isaiah Fisher for a very special version of the traditional song “Little Dummer Boy”. The star posted the audio to her official YouTube page and fans were quick to share their thoughts across social media.

“Hearing @carrieunderwood & Isaiah singing together in Little Drummer Boy melts my heart… I can’t help but fill up with emotion listening to his sweet little voice next to hers. A love like no other,” one fan tweeted with a red heart emoji.

“Just me sitting here legit crying listening to Isaiah sing on Little Drummer Boy before it’s the CUTEST THING I’VE EVER HEARD,” a second said.

“@carrieunderwood had me crying on my way to work listening to her and Isaiah sing,” another wrote.

The youngster sings several lines by himself. He performs solo on a verse around one minute into the song and on another after the two-minute mark. Carrie and Isaiah also sing together in an adorable mother/son moment that closes out the touching track.

Carrie spoke about heading into the studio with her eldest child earlier this week and joked that she felt a little bit like a stage mom when she was directing him in the recording studio.

She shared how proud she was of Isaiah during a virtual appearance on Today yesterday (September 24). The “Before He Cheats” hitmaker explained that she chose to have her son feature on the track because she always thinks of him when she hears it as he’s so generous and loves to give gifts.

“I was in the booth with him and trying to get him to access all of his little 5-year-old emotions… I was laughing and crying and just so many emotions,” she added of hearing the duet back.

Carrie shares Isaiah with her husband of a decade, retired hockey player Mike Fisher. The two are also parents to 1-year-old son Jacob.

The star jokingly offered an apology to her boys earlier this month when she accidentally forgot to thank them during her ACM Awards speech. Carrie won the prestigious Entertainer of the Year award for the third time, tying with Thomas Rhett for the first time in history.