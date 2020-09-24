Melissa Riso Sizzles In Black Lingerie & A Leather Jacket

Melissa Riso treated her Instagram followers to a sexy new video of herself and model Lauren Blake, and they responded positively to the clip.

In the short teaser, Melissa wore a black lace bra with strappy cutouts over the cup, which she paired with matching bikini-style panties that dipped low in front. The lingerie showcased Melissa’s toned stomach, nipped-in waist, and voluptuous cleavage. It also revealed the scar on her navel from recent tattoo removal. She paired the sexy undergarments with an open black leather jacket with silver zipper pockets, which she wore draped over her shoulders, leaving her arms out of the garment.

Melissa wore her highlight brunette hair in loose curls, which flowed over her shoulders from a slightly off-center part. The model kept her accessories simple with a gold cuff bracelet around one wrist. She had a fierce look on her face. In the video, she and Lauren, who had on a similar outfit with a garter belt around her waist, stood in front of dark doors. They walked forward and posed while the driving beat of Billie Eilish’s song “Bad Guy” played, revealing a white wall behind them and a small dark wooden table to one side.

Melissa noted that the clip came from a photo shoot, and her followers showered a lot of love on the post. It received more than 15,000 views in an hour, and nearly 5,100 Instagram users hit the like button. At least 125 Instagram users also took the time to leave a positive reply.

“You both look very beautiful. Stunning lingerie! You are on fire, Melissa,” gushed a fan who included several flames, red lips, and a heart.

“Two atomic bombs. Bellissima. You are the goddess of beauty,” a second devotee declared, adding a thumbs up, blushing smile, three black hearts, and a red heart-eye emoji.

“You are a goddess! In the business of making men go crazy, I see. Well played, Melissa,” enthused a third follower who added clapping hands, peaches, a blue heart, and a light bulb to complete the comment.

“Hot babes. You are dressed to kill. I can just picture you two lovely ladies right now. Double trouble for sure,” a fourth Instagrammer wrote, including flames.

Melissa regularly shares photos and videos of herself modeling, working out, vacationing, and living her daily life, and her followers appear to appreciate her efforts. The Inquisitr previously reported that she shared a photo of herself in a bra and panties and her caption mentioned her loyal fans.