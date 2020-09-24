Hilde Osland Flaunts Pert Booty In Blue Bikini With Tie-Dye Crop Top On The Beach

Hilde Osland showed off her incredible curves in a new Instagram share on Thursday morning. The babe posted a collection of photos in which she took to the beach while wearing a tiny blue bikini and colorful crop top that left very little to the imagination. The skimpy ensemble certainly grabbed the attention of her adoring fans.

The images showed Hilde posing in the sand as gentle waves crashed onto the shore behind her. The bright sun reflected off the water and washed over the model’s tan skin, perfectly highlighting her assets.

Hilde’s look included a demi-cut top with thin strings that twisted and tied around her neck. Only a small portion of the bikini was visible beneath the model’s semi-sheer, long-sleeved and cropped shirt, which featured blue and green tie-dye. The shirt had a low-scooping neckline with a tie in the front that fully exposed her ample cleavage. The top cut off just below her bust as it clung to her body.

Hilde’s flat tummy was on show between the shirt and a matching thong. The front of the bikini rested low on her waist to display her abs, while the sides came up high above her hips and hugged her hourglass figure. Her pert booty and lean legs were completely exposed.

The Norwegian bombshell accessorized her outfit with some layered gold chains and dangling earrings. Her blond locks were styled in a messy updo, held together by a blue scrunchie. Several strands were left out to frame her face.

In the first shot, Hilde crossed her legs and pushed one hip out as she smiled brightly at the camera. Another image saw her tugging at the strings of her swim bottom to expose even more skin.

A few photos showed the model turned to the side, giving fans a glimpse of her round booty. She arched her back in a way that emphasized her figure and peered over her shoulder with a sly grin.

The post garnered more than 57,000 likes and just over 820 comments in a few hours, proving to be a major success with Hilde’s followers. She received a ton of praise in the comments section.

“You are the most beautiful woman on the face of this earth!” one fan wrote.

“What an absolute doll,” another user wrote with flame emoji.

“Such a beautiful smile,” a third follower added.

Hilde’s fanbase knows that she can slay any look. In another photo this week, she went casual in a red bustier and skintight jeans, which her followers loved.