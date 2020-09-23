Nazanin Mandi Models Pink Savage X Fenty Underwear Set For Latest Instagram Post

Nazanin Mandi took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of herself wearing underwear from Savage X Fenty. The model is an ambassador for the brand and looks nothing short of incredible in their gear.

You can view the photos here.

Mandi, who is married to R&B singer Miguel, stunned in a pink bra that appeared to be semi-sheer at the top. The garment displayed her decolletage as well as her toned midriff. She paired the ensemble with skimpy string bottoms that were wrapped above her waistline. Mandi styled her curly shoulder-length brunette hair down while accessorizing with what could seemingly her wedding ring and small earrings. She kept her nails short and decorated them with a coat of red polish. Mandi is a fan of body art and showcased the tattoos on the side of her body and just below her hip.

The 34-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, Mandi was snapped on a beach in a portrait pic. She stood on the sand and was captured from the legs-up. The former R U the Girl contestant raised one hand to her locks and rested the other beside her. Mandi gazed directly at the camera lens with a soft expression and looked picture perfect.

In the next slide, she tilted her head to the left and lightly pulled at her bottoms.

In the third and final frame, Mandi posed on her knees with her legs parted. She placed both arms on the sand and stared at the camera with her lips slightly parted.

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 35,000 likes and over 500 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.6 million followers.

“Girl your always killin it!!! Your tan and body is on point,” one user wrote, adding numerous flame emoji.

“Your body is the best. So healthy and curvy ‼️ Perfect combo,” another person shared.

“You are sunshine on a rainy day,” remarked a third fan.

“Imagine being this pretty, it could never be me,” a fourth admirer commented.

Having an impact on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Mandi. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a gold bikini top that went around her neck. Mandi paired the attire with matching bottoms and went barefoot for the occasion. She accessorized with dangling earrings and pulled her shoulder-length dark hair off her face. For her caption, Mandi joked with fans and stated that the end of summer and Virgo season isn’t going to stop her from posing in a bikini.