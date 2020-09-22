Alexa Collins Leaves Little To The Imagination In Black Lingerie

Alexa Collins looked smoking hot in a snapshot that was shared on her Instagram page on September 22. The photo captured Alexa lounging around her bra and panties, and it added some serious heat to her already scorching Instagram feed.

The photo saw Alexa posed on a leather chair and a geotag in the update indicated that she was in Miami, Florida. The window beside her was treated with semi-sheer curtains that allowed an abundance of sunshine to spill onto her bronze figure. There also appeared to be an umbrella resting on the wall behind the chair. Alexa knelt on the masculine piece of furniture, cocking her head to the side and giving an alluring stare into the camera. She placed one hand on her upper thigh and grabbed a bag of products with the opposite.

The model opted to wear a sexy, two-piece set as she promoted Bali Body tanning lotion. She rocked a balconette style bra with a low-cut neckline that treated her audience to a great view of her ample bust. The cups were trimmed with lace fabric, and the body of the garment had semi-sheer material, exposing a tease of her skin underneath. The bottom of the cups had underwire that was tight on her ribs, accentuating her voluptuous assets even further.

The bottom half of her ensemble was equally as racy. It was constructed of the same fabric, and its high waistband rested below her navel while a set of strings crisscrossed over her toned abs. The sides of the garment were worn over her hips and highlighted her slender frame while showcasing her trim legs.

Alexa styled her long, blond tresses with a deep side part and her hair spilled over her back, shoulders, and chest. She kept her accessories simple, sporting a small diamond ring on her finger that provided just the right amount of bling. Alexa’s audience certainly seemed thrilled with the skin-baring snap. In a few hours, more than 13,000 have double-tapped the “like button,” and 160-plus left comments.

“You are always number one baby,” one fan wrote on the post.

“Wow babe babe u r mine only one,” a second social media user chimed in, adding several red hearts.

“Beautiful sexy lady lovely very cute,” another raved.

“You look so beautiful in this black lingerie,” a fourth chimed in with the addition of a single flame.

Earlier this week, it was reported by The Inquisitr that Alexa flaunted her cleavage in a gray top with a deep neckline. She paired the look with curve-hugging denim that perfectly suited her frame.