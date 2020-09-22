Katelyn Runck Flaunts Tiny Waist & Killer Legs In Elegant, Floral Maxi Dress

Katelyn Runck showed off her incredible curves in a stunning Instagram share this week. The fitness guru traded in her workout gear for an elegant maxi dress with a slit that did nothing but favors for her killer legs and certainly sent fans into a frenzy.

Katelyn’s white gown featured thin straps and colorful florals all over. The top featured triangle-shaped panels and a plunging neckline that exposed her ample cleavage. A cinched band hugged the smallest part of her waist as a string wrapped around the front of the dress.

The slightly sheer fabric had a high slit that came up past her legs and showed off a bit of her tummy. Her lengthy pins stuck out of the gown as she pulled the fabric away. Meanwhile, the back of the dress clung to her pert booty.

Katelyn finished the outfit with a pair of tall nude heels that accentuated her leg muscles. She styled her dark hair down in loose waves.

The camera captured Katelyn leaning against a red brick wall in what looked to be an alley. Green trees could be seen in the distance as sunlight slipped through the leaves. Katelyn looked ready for a day out on the town.

The first image was taken from a closer angle as the hottie lifted one knee to show off her leg. She held the gown open with both hands and arched her back to emphasize her curves. She stared at the camera with a sultry gaze.

The second photo, a full body shot, featured Katelyn standing in a figure-4 as she rested one hand on the bricks. She lifted the fabric once more and stared off into the distance.

In the caption, Katelyn joked that she’s always dressed to the nines when she’s not in workout gear.

The post received more than 5,300 likes in an hour. It also garnered just over 320 comments, mostly from fans who showered her in praises.

“You wear it all perfectly,” one fan penned with flame emoji.

“You are slayinggggg queen,” another user wrote.

“Perfection at its finest,” a third follower added.

“Definitely one of the most beautiful women on this app,” a fourth follower wrote.

Katelyn has definitely proven that she can rock any style. She often alternates between sporty and dressy. In another post, she rocked a blue workout set that hugged her pert booty, which her followers loved. That post received more than 17,000 likes.