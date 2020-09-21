Candace Cameron Bure Thrills Fans As She Channels Her Inner ‘Dorothy’ In Fall-Themed Photoshoot

The star wore a stunning autumn outfit.

Candace Cameron Bure thrilled her fans as she posed in a fall-themed photoshoot and shared it to Instagram.

In a new post shared to her social media page, the Fuller house actress told her 4.5 million followers that there’s no place like home — with a side of family.

In the pic, Candace sat on a bale of hay and was surrounded by pumpkins, gourds, and fallen leaves. The mom of three wore her newly lightened hair in waves as she stunned in a plaid, blue and orange sleeveless Ganni dress and open-toed heels while plugging her guest appearance on Hallmark Channel’s Home & Family.

In the caption to the photo, she noted that she was having a “Dorothy” moment.

In the comments section to the post, which can be seen below, Candace’s longtime Full House co-star John Stamos gave the look his seal of approval with a #love hashtag.

Other followers also loved the star’s adorable fall ensemble and her message that there’s “no place like home.”

“If the shoe fits,” one fan joked.

“I thought you were the queen of Christmas and now I realize that you are the queen of autumn, spring, summer, and everything, you absolutely shine,” another fan told the Hallmark holiday movie veteran.

And others noted that the 44-year-old looked like she was still in her twenties. A few admitted that they thought the photo was of Candace’s 22-year-old daughter, Natasha.

In a second peek at her look, seen on Instagram here, Candace shared a video of her in the outfit as she sat on the talk show’s set amid a display of sunflowers and barrel of apples.

In comments to that post, fellow former child star Danica McKellar (The Wonder Years) agreed that Candace’s fall style was picture perfect.

“Ok, YOU dressed perfectly – an adorable autumn dress that matches their gorgeous set. So much more on point than my bright fuschia dress last week on the show!! Nicely done!” Danica wrote.

Candace got dressed up for the talk show to dish about her 2020 holiday movie If I Only had Christmas, as well as other things that are going on in her busy life.

Candace has been keeping her social media followers buzzing lately. Earlier this month, she posted an announcement that her 20-year-old son, Lev, got engaged. She also made headlines for a playful photo of her and her husband that some deemed inappropriate. The actress later told critics that 24-year marriage is still “spicy.”