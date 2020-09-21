Alessandra Ambrosio Rocks Short Daisy Dukes And A Bikini To Play Beach Volleyball

The ex-Victoria's Secret Angel got sporty in her swimwear.

Alessandra Ambrosio put her long, lean legs on show during a sunny day at the beach over the weekend. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel stunned on the sand in a bikini and Daisy Dukes as she enjoyed a game of volleyball with friends in Malibu, California.

The candid photos can be seen via The Daily Mail and show the 39-year-old mom of two as she proudly flaunted her fit and tanned body.

She rocked seriously short Daisy Dukes that were frayed at the edges and finished high on her thigh to flash plenty of leg. They were high-waisted to highlight her slim middle and covered her navel, showing off her toned upper abs.

Alessandra paired the bottoms with a light pink and blue gradient crop top-style bikini top with thin strings over both shoulders from her own swimwear line, Gal Floripa. She accessorized with two gold necklaces.

After hanging up her Victoria’s Secret Angel wings three years ago, the model showed plenty of her glowing tan and shielded her eyes from the sun with her right hand and dark, round sunglasses. She had her long, brunette hair piled up on top of her head.

Charley Gallay / Getty Images

In another photo, she swapped the denim for even shorter shorts and a second pair of sunglasses. The Daddy’s Home actress rocked a very tiny pair of bright blue low-rise bottoms that left very little to the imagination as she bounced the ball around in her hands.

Alessandra then ditched the shorts completely to show off her matching bikini pink and blue bottoms.

But it wasn’t all games. The Brazilian lingerie model was also photographed sunbathing in her two-piece as well as tending to her 12-year-old daughter Anja and a friend.

As the gang exited the beach, Alessandra slipped her denim shorts back on with a slinky white crop top. She slung a wicker bag over her shoulder and carried a beach mat and a flask as she walked barefoot on the sand.

The star’s no stranger to showing off her fit body in her swimwear. She regularly flaunts all her obvious hard work in the gym on social media, serving as a model for her own brand.

Last month, she wowed as she got soaking wet in a skimpy green two-piece. Alessandra struck a very sultry pose in a swimming pool with her hands behind her head and her eyes closed for a sexy snap shared by Gal Floripa.