Sarah Harris Rocks Thong Bikini While Curvy Derriere Juts Off Edge Of Wooden Hot Tub

Sarah had a glass of wine in hand.

Blond bombshell Sarah Harris looked ready for another balmy New Zealand summer in a bikini pic that she shared with her 2.2 million Instagram followers on Friday. The warm season is still a few months away, but Sarah has already demonstrated that she’s not waiting until then to spend time outdoors in her skimpy swimwear.

In the caption of her post, the model wished her fans a happy weekend. She looked like she was already making the most of hers as she relaxed in a hot tub. However, Sarah only soaked her legs from the knees down. She sat on the rough edge of the round spa, which was constructed out of wooden planks. The water’s dark reflective surface was calm.

Sarah’s two-piece was yellow, which is a color she seems to be fond of. She showed off a different bikini that was the sunny shade in a mirror selfie that she shared last week. That bathing suit was belted and had a sporty vibe, while her latest look had a rustic aesthetic that complemented the hot tub’s natural appearance. The garment was smocked, which gave it some texture. The top’s shoulder straps were decorated with flirty ruffles, as were the bottoms’ side straps.

Sarah’s ample cleavage stretched the cups out so that she bared a tantalizing tease of sideboob. Her bottoms had a thong back that displayed even more skin. The exposed curves of the model’s peachy posterior stuck out over the edge of the spa as she arched her back.

Sarah wore her blond locks pulled back in a ponytail that was tied in place with a yellow patterned kerchief. Two wispy tendrils of hair framed her face. A gentle breeze appeared to blow them back from her high cheekbones.

Sarah held a glass of white wine in her right hand. She posed in profile so that her voluptuous derriere was angled toward the camera, and she turned her head back slightly in the direction of its lens. The picturesque location of her snapshot was surrounded by greenery, including a number of palm trees. Vines covered with small green leaves and white flowers blanketed a fence behind her. According to her post’s geotag, her picture was snapped somewhere in New Zealand.

The breathtaking image was well-received by Sarah’s Instagram followers, who have double-tapped her post over 6,000 times since it went live on her account. They also voiced their thoughts about it in the comments section.

“Beautiful view,” said a message that included three heart-eye emoji.

“You’re a total delight,” another admirer remarked.

“Sensual seductive and beautiful,” read a string of flattering adjectives used to describe the model.