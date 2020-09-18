Sofia Bevarly Flaunts Busty Assets In A Plunging Bra While Asking Fans To Share Their Weekend Plans

Sofia Bevarly took to her Instagram page earlier today to share another smoking hot snap that captured her in minimal clothing. The model’s Friday afternoon upload showcased some of her most desirable assets, much to the delight of her 1.4 million fans.

The Florida-born beauty posed at the center of the frame and popped her hip to the side. She tucked one hand in her pant pocket and extended the other out of the frame while gazing into the camera with a smile. The area behind Sofia was filled with several windows, allowing an abundance of sunshine to illuminate the space. She noted in the caption that she was “stoked” for the weekend because she was going to an art festival and asked followers what they had on their agendas.

Sofia stunned in a revealing outfit that showed plenty of skin. The look included a bra with a plunging neckline and thin shoulder straps that showed off her trim arms and shoulders. Her audience was treated to an eyeful of cleavage. The band was tight on her ribcage and pushed up her voluptuous chest. The bra was made of a blue and purple gradient fabric that complemented her allover glow.

The model sported a pair of athletic pants to complete the casual look. The garment featured a sexy, high-cut design that put her curvy hips on display. The pants stretched over Sofia’s navel and gave her audience a glimpse of her trim tummy.

Sofia styled her brunette tresses with a deep side part, and they tumbled messily over her shoulders and down her back. She wore a green, beaded bracelet on her wrist, adding another pop of color to the photograph.

Sofia’s fans were quick to flock to the comments section and make their admiration known. More than 16,000 social media users double-tapped the shot and about 300 left compliments within an hour. Several fans raved over the model’s killer curves, while many others shared their upcoming plans.

“I am! Happy Friday to this beautiful and gorgeous woman Sofia. I hope you have a good weekend. Stay safe and stay healthy my friend,” one follower gushed.

“You look so incredible! Love your outfit! Happy Friday! Princess!” a second fan raved, adding a set of red hearts to their comment.

“You’re the most perfect woman on IG, have a great time at the art fest!! I am being a homebody this weekend,” another follower added.