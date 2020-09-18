Samantha Cerny Infuses Style And Sexiness In A Printed Crop Top And White Sarong

American model Samantha Cerny — the elder sister of Vine star Amanda Cerny — took to her Instagram page on Friday, September 18, and treated her followers to a hot picture.

In the snapshot, Samantha rocked a crop top which had a white base, green leaves, and red flowers printed all over it. It boasted short sleeves and a knotted front as well as a plunging neckline. The tiny garment showed off a glimpse of cleavage while also putting her bare midsection on full display.

Samantha teamed the top with a white sarong which she tied up high on her slender hips. The sarong featured a slit through which she displayed her sexy things.

The hottie wore her blond hair down, letting her locks cascade over her shoulders. In terms of accessories, she opted for a printed green bandana and a pair of sunglasses. Samantha also ramped up the glam with a delicate gold pendant that rested at the base of her throat, drawing attention to her flawless décolletage. She chose an assortment of rings and a thin wristband to complete her look.

The snap was captured on a boat, against the background of the cloudy blue sky and the beautiful ocean. A ladder and some blue-and-white sun loungers could also be seen on the deck of the boat.

Striking a side pose, Samantha placed her hand on a white surface for support and leaned back. She extended one of her legs forward and lightly touched her thigh while looking away from the camera. The hottie lifted her chin and flashed a small smile.

In the caption, Samantha only used some emoji. Within eight hours of posting, the pic amassed more than 9,000 likes.

In addition, several of the model’s ardent followers took to the comments section and posted about 120 messages in which they praised her amazing body and sensual sense of style.

“You are so sensational, darling” one of her fans commented.

“Morning, and happy Friday to you, sweetheart,” another user wrote, adding a kiss emoji.

“You are just pretty, perfect, sexy, always happy, kind, precious, and an amazing woman. Did I miss anything?” a third admirer remarked.

“You are one fine looking woman,” a fourth follower chimed in.

Other users posted words and phrases like “so pretty,” “you’re breathtaking,” and “pretty, pretty, pretty,” to express their admiration for the model.

Samantha often wows her followers with her bikini and stylish snapshots. As The Inquisitr earlier reported, a few months ago, she shared a bathroom selfie in which she rocked an off-white bodysuit, one that showed off her slim body, a glimpse of cleavage, as well as her sexy thighs.