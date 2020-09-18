Natalie Roser Stuns In Yellow Swimsuit While Relaxing At Gorgeous Waterfall

Natalie Roser glowed in her most recent Instagram post, which she shared with her 1.2 million followers on Friday, September 18. The Australian model took to the popular social media platform to upload a series of snapshots that captured her relaxing in nature while rocking a swimsuit that showcased her fit body.

The photos showed Roser striking different poses in front of a waterfall. In the first, she lowered herself down onto the rocks, using her hands for support. The second and third captured her with a girlfriend as they outstretched their arms.

In the fourth, she faced the water while smiling brightly. Finally, Roser grouched down in a more introspective pose for the last one. According to the geotag, she was at the Killen Falls, a swimming hole between Byron Bay and Ballina, New South Wales, Australia.

Roser had on a light yellow one-piece bathing suit featuring a delicate print. It boasted a low-cut neckline that showed off her cleavage and included a drawstring that tied into a bow in the middle. As per the tag, the suit was from Peony Swimwear.

In the caption, Roser said that it was hard to pinpoint her favorite part about her trip to Byron Bay, but that relaxing by the waterfall was among the top experiences. She also used the space to promote Route, an app that allows users to track their online orders.

The photos have attracted more than 9,800 likes and over 85 comments within a few hours. Her fans took to the comments section to express their admiration for Roser while praising her beauty and words.

“OMG Nat! I love you and all of this,” one fan raved.

“Super beautiful figure dear u are absolutely stunning,” replied another admirer.

“It is a dreamlike place. You are like two mermaids, albeit in sneakers, but it does not matter. Mermaids in sneakers are cool too, because there must be cold water and a shallow. Magical place,” a third user chimed in.

“You’re mother nature [two hands raised emoji] period,” added a fourth user.

Earlier this week, Roser shared another post that showed her slaying in a mini dress that displayed her killer legs, as The Inquisitr has previously noted. The garment had a darker and a lighter shade of pink that combined to create a boho chic pattern. The frock included thin straps that stretched over her shoulders and draping sides that fell alongside her chest. The pictures were also taken in Byron Bay, about which she raved in the caption.