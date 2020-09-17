Brandi Glanville Claps Back At Denise Richards’ Claim That She Was Never Friends With Heather Locklear

The former 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star added some 'receipts' to a Season 10 reunion clip.

Brandi Glanville reacted online after Denise Richards denied her past friendships with both her and Heather Locklear during a heated exchange on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion.

In a montage shared to her Instagram page, the Drinking and Tweeting author posted a clip of Denise insisting that Brandi was not a friend of hers. The clip then cut to a still shot of the two women kissing.

In another snippet, the Bold and the Beautiful actress was shown denying that she had a past friendship with Heather. That segment was capped off with a throwback photo of the two gorgeous actresses arm in arm during a night out years ago.

In the caption to her post, Brandi poked fun at Denise’s denials and then wrote that both she and Heather got “Denise’d and desists.”

Followers reacted in the comments section of the clap back post. Some fans praised Brandi for posting “receipts” and for continuing to share her truth about her personal situation with the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, while others told her she has been dragging the drama on long enough.

When one follower told Brandi to just stop it already, the Unfiltered podcast host replied, “She had a lot to say about me tonight so I’m just returning the favor.”

Fans of the Bravo reality show know that Denise has long denied Brandi’s claims that they had an affair, and during the Season 10 reunion, she insisted that the podcast host was just an “acquaintance” and that they were never friends.

In another exchange on the virtually taped update show, veteran Housewife Lisa Rinna compared her fractured 20-year friendship with Denise to the Wild Things star’s former bond with Heather.

After Lisa said, “You know, I go back to when she was friends with Heather Locklear,” Denise cut in to clarify that she “actually wasn’t” friends with Heather and that it was her ex-husband Charlie Sheen who was. She also told Lisa she was “grasping at straws” as confused RHOBH reunion host Andy Cohen begged for someone to explain the Heather “thing.”

Denise then warned her former pal that bringing up Heather was a “low blow,” so the QVC pitchwoman advised Andy to “Google it” if he wanted to know what she was talking about.

Brandi has been vocal about the fact that Denise’s lawyers sent her a cease and desist over the affair story. The mom of two also recently revealed that Heather sent her a message to thank her for speaking out about Denise on the most recent season of RHOBH.

The Melrose Place alum reportedly revealed that she was also slapped with a cease and desist by her ex-friend, who started dating her ex-husband, Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora, shortly after their split.