Stefflon Don Puts On A Fiery Display In Crop Top & Hot Pants For Fierce Outfit Post

Stefflon Don took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new fiery snapshots of herself. The rapper recently dropped a new single, “Move,” and has used the social media platform to promote it.

The “Hurtin’ Me” hitmaker stunned in a black crop top with green tassels all over. The garment that displayed her decolletage was tied together by string material at the front. Underneath, she opted for a bra that was visible underneath the item of clothing. Steff paired the ensemble with matching high-waisted hot pants that helped showcase her killer legs and fingerless long gloves. She rocked long acyrlic nails that were decorated with a different pattern on each nail. Steff showed off the tattoos inked down her left arm and accessorized herself with rings, earrings, and shades. She is known for sporting different types of hairstyles and opted for shoulder-length red hair. She wrapped a black headband around her locks and looked very glam for the occasion.

The 28-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, the songstress was snapped sitting down on a sofa with a black bag placed next to her. Steff raised both her arms above her head and gazed directly in front with a fierce expression.

In the next slide, she rested her elbow on her raised knee and stared at the camera with a pouty look.

In the third and final frame, Steff put one hand on her shoulder and the other on her lower part of her thigh. She was photographed side-on, which helped showcase her profile.

For her caption, Steff referenced lyrics from her latest single, “Move.” She also credited Salim Adam for taking the pics.

In the span of 45 minutes, her post racked up more than 30,000 likes and over 380 comments, proving to be very popular with her 2.5 million followers.

“I like your style. You are so beautiful,” one user wrote.

“You are too much,” another person shared, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“Look at all this beauty,” remarked a third fan.

“GODDESS,” a fourth admirer wrote passionately in capital letters.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Steff. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a tight-fitted blue playsuit that featured a cloud pattern all over. Steff sported bright yellow hair and styled half of it down and the rest in a high ponytail. She accessorized with a necklace, a bracelet, rings, and a gold watch while posing in a bedroom with fancy home decor.