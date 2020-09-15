Keke Palmer Boasts Her Natural Beauty In Crop Top During Overseas Vacation

Keke Palmer is currently overseas on a vacation and took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of herself.

The “Twerk N Flirt” songstress stunned in a dark gray crop top that featured thin straps. The garment displayed her decolletage as well as her toned midriff. She paired the ensemble with velvet joggers of the same color. Palmer wrapped a long-sleeved jumper around her waist that had the Kappa logo down the sleeves in white. She completed her outfit with white lace-up sneakers. Palmer accessorized herself with necklaces and hoop earrings. She wore a brown Louis Vuitton bag across her body and styled her long dark hair in braids. Palmer kept her nails short and decorated them with a coat of polish.

She is a fan of body art and showed off a hint of the large tattoo inked by her stomach. According to Atlanta Black Star, the entertainer has a massive floral tattoo that covers the side of her body.

The 27-year-old treated her followers to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, Palmer posted an up-close selfie of herself. She parted her lips slightly and gazed directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression.

In the next slide, the Hustlers actress posed in front of the canals in Amsterdam, a well-known tourist location within the city. Palmer looked over to her right with a smile and showcased her side profile. She held onto the barrier behind her with both hands and raised one leg.

In the third slide, Palmer was snapped in the same location with both her arms rested beside her. She kept a smile on her face and stared at the camera lens.

In the fourth and final frame, Palmer shared another selfie of her smiling without her teeth on show.

In the span of three hours, her post racked up more than 156,000 likes and over 1,500 comments, proving to be very popular with her 9.9 million followers.

“So much beauty in one body, smh,” one user wrote.

“What I would give to be in Amsterdam right now,” another person shared, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“You deserve to be showered ur such a qween!” remarked a third fan.

“Your smile is infectious” a fourth admirer commented.

It seems that Palmer is currently living her best life and having a great year. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she soaked up the sun in a Dior bikini. She sported her dark hair in one long plait while being captured standing at the edge of a luxurious pool.