‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Season 19 Trailer: COVID, Kourtney’s Possible Fourth Pregnancy, And More

On the heels of the announcement that Keeping Up with the Kardashians would be ending after 14 years, the trailer for Season 19 was posted on E!‘s YouTube channel on September 15, showing a lot going down in the next batch of episodes.

In the video, the group was shown to be back with some feisty familial drama, typical of the Kardashian-Jenners. Everything came to a dramatic halt as news of the coronavirus pandemic took hold, with shots of Khloe Kardashian getting tested for the virus, while Kourtney Kardashian said she was worried about the 36-year-old getting sick.

News of Scott Disick’s return to rehab was mentioned as well as Khloe and Tristan Thompson’s relationship struggles, but highlighting the trailer was the idea of Kourtney and Scott allegedly preparing for a fourth child.

“Scott’s like, ‘We’re going for baby number four,'” Kim Kardashian told Kourtney in front of sister Khloe, mom Kris Jenner, and Scott in the clip.

“Is that serious? I want to know,” Kim asked Kourtney.

“Are you pregnant?” mom Kris finally asked.

Kourtney then stared at the family with a slight grin on her face, as she and Scott stayed silent.

Fans already showed their excitement for the upcoming season, with over 118,000 likes and 1,300 comments on the E!News Instagram photo that directed users to the video.

Most fans seemed to be thrilled about the idea of Kourtney and Scott potentially coming back together, as they reacted to the image posted by E! — seen here, and below — that captured the couple on top of an airplane wing.

In the caption, the outlet wondered if Kourtney and Scott were trying for another baby, before adding that the link to the video was in their bio.

“They do look good together!” one fan raved, hopeful for the two to reconcile.

“I HOPE SO,” encouraged another follower.

“For crying out loud just get married already,” gushed a user.

“We need a wedding with these two before anymore kiddos! That would be a great finale for the [K]ardashian show,” an admirer commented, showcasing their support for the couple.

The exes split in 2015 after dating on-and-off for nine years. They share three children together — sons Mason, 10, and Reign, 5, and daughter Penelope, 8.

The family announced last week that their long-running reality show would be ending, as Kim shared a lengthy Instagram statement regarding the news, The Inquisitr previously reported. The hugely popular show debuted in 2007 and will air its 20th and final season in 2021.