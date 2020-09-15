Kim Kardashian Seductively Poses In Sexy, Low-Cut Leather Romper & Gray Boots

Kim Kardashian stunned her numerous fans on Tuesday with an amazingly fashionable look, posing in her expansive closet in front of the mirror. Sharing the look on her Instagram feed, the mother-of-four garnered a slew of support from her 188.8 million followers who raved about her outfit.

In the shot, Kim was seated on her knees with her legs underneath her bottom, situated on a light beige rug on the floor, taking the photo with her phone in her left hand. She had her right arm lifted with her hand positioned lightly under hair.

For her outfit, Kim wore a black leather sleeveless romper, with a plunging neckline that alluringly displayed her décolletage. Accentuating her sleek figure was a built-in belt that cinched her waist and cut off shorts on the romper that showed off her toned legs. To complete the look, the 39-year-old wore light gray suede boots that hit just below the knee and had wedge high heels. Situated in front of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was was mini black bag, on-trend for the moment.

To complement the seductively stylish look, Kim wore her signature long, dark locks in tousled, casual beach waves, draping over her shoulders and falling attractively down her arms. Behind the shot were an abundance of chic pieces from Kim’s collection, organized according to color and neatly arranged.

Kim just recently posted the snap, but much appreciation for the post poured in in under an hour, with multiple users commenting and posting fire, heart eyes, and red heart emoji. The upload racked up more than 500,000 likes and over 3,900 comments with many who not only loved her stylish look, but also celebrated her beauty.

“Queen things only,” one fan noted, adding multiple fire emoji to their comment.

“You are so beautiful,” a user commented, adding a pink heart symbol to indicate their admiration.

“LOVE THAT LOOK!!!!!!!!!” exclaimed a follower, very enthused about the reality star’s aesthetic.

“How can I get your Boots? I LOVE it!” gushed an admirer, loving the TV star’s style.

This isn’t the first time Kim has displayed her keen fashion sense, as The Inquisitr previously reported her tribute to famed French fashion designer, Thierry Mugler on September 2. In the epic posting, Kim tried on four different iconic outfits by the designer and interchanged the the images with the original showcase of the looks. From a strappy, black bikini look to a Grecian goddess sheath, Kim affectionately exhibited her love of high fashion in the photo series and delighted fans.