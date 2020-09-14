Jessie James Decker Strips Down & Poses Topless Behind Her Latest Cookbook

Country crooner Jessie James Decker stunned her 3.2 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a steamy snap in which she posed wearing nothing but a few accessories and what may have been a pair of skimpy bottoms. In the caption of the post that accompanied the sexy image, Jessie directed her followers to where they could pre-order her upcoming cookbook, Just Feed Me, which she held in the shot.

Jessie was perched on a wooden chair on an outdoor patio area. A larger outdoor couch with cream-colored cushions was visible behind her, as was a set of French double doors that reflected a few additional details of Jessie’s backyard space.

Jessie had her cookbook open on her lap, blocking out the majority of her torso with the tome. She had her legs crossed, and the only garment she appeared to be wearing was a pair of skimpy white bottoms, of which just a small sliver was visible beneath her forearm.

Jessie did add a few accessories to finish off her look, however. Her hair was pulled back into an up-do, and she topped it with a wide-brimmed hat with a braided band. She also had on a delicate gold necklace with a small pendant that settled just below the hollow of her throat. She had a pair of tortoiseshell glasses perched atop her nose, and some pointed-toe nude high heels on her feet.

Jessie’s sculpted shoulders were on full display, as were her incredible legs. She held the book with one hand and a large white mug with the other, and she appeared to be immersed in the book as the picture was taken. Her lips were slightly parted as she studied the volume, which featured her flawless face on the cover.

Her followers absolutely loved the sizzling share, and the post received over 63,900 likes within just one hour of going live. It also racked up 491 comments from her fans within the same brief time span.

“Need the book and the bod,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Your body makes ZERO sense for having 3 babies and loving to cook!!!!!!!!!!!!” another follower chimed in, complimenting the country star’s physique.

“You’re a bombshell,” a third fan remarked, including a trio of flame emoji in her comment.

“You look amazing! Ordering now!” another follower commented.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Jessie tantalized her fans with a mid-week post in which she shared a throwback shot in which she was all glammed up for an event. She showed off her incredible body in a slinky black dress that displayed a serious amount of cleavage. The garment had a thigh-high slit that showcased her legs, and she posed in a doorway, looking at the camera with a sultry gaze.